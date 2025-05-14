Todd Gilliland Excited About Possibilities With Overplay Partnership
On Tuesday, Front Row Motorsports and Todd Gilliland announced a two-race partnership with Overplay, an app that boasts its ability to turn any video into a cell phone game in minutes, with no coding required. Best of all, the app is free to use.
"It's really cool," Gilliland said of Overplay in an interview with Racing America On SI. "I think the coolest thing that we're trying to put out to the race fans is that it's a great new interactive game that I have on my phone. It's pretty crazy."
The bright Overplay colors will adorn Gilliland's No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang Dark Horse this weekend in the NASCAR All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway, and will return for next weekend's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Gilliland, 24, has already started tinkering with sunglasses with a camera embedded in them to help him procure footage to use for interactive games that he expects to create on the Overplay Platform.
"To be honest, I haven't seen the finished product, but I've been wearing sunglasses that have a camera in it while playing golf, and stuff like that," Gilliland explained. "It seems like you can create a video game out of anything on your phone. Yeah, it seems really cool, and for us, coming on for the Coca-Cola 600, one of our crown jewel races, is really fun."
While everyone would expect Gilliland to upload in-car footage from his NASCAR Cup Series car to create games with, Gilliland says there are challenges to that, challenges that he is working on ironingout.
"As of right now, I think that's a little bit tricky of just getting the in-car camera stuff," Gilliland said. "I think everyone's a little bit gun-shy on maybe using it 100%, but we're definitely working on it. I think some in-car footage and all of that stuff would be really fun."
If they can get past the hurdles that persist with obtaining in-car footage to use, Gilliland feels the sky could be the limit with Overplay. The driver forsees potentially tapping into live in-race gameplay, which could keep younger audiences plugged into NASCAR races each weekend.
"You know, we've even talked about a lot of cool stuff of like live events during the races, following along, all that stuff. I think it's no secret that the majority of the fan base of NASCAR is a little bit of an older demographic. We're just trying to get younger people into the sport. For me, I feel like it's a great way of crossing that over, keeping people locked into the race for that long, and with it being interactive, I feel like that's a great step in that," Gilliland stated.
Overplay was featured on Season 15 of 'Shark Tank', which led to the company, which was co-founded by Dan Pojansky and Caroline Strzalka to form a partnership with billionaire Mark Cuban.
Overplay is excited for the partnership, which kicks off this weekend, as it will mark several milestones for the company.
“With our partnership with Todd Gilliland, we’re celebrating a number of firsts: the first time our Overplay logo is on a car in the NASCAR Cup Series car, and the first time that race car drivers can make games for their fans using Overplay’s technology,” said Pojansky. “It’s a dream come true to see Overplay’s brand and gaming capabilities come to life through our partnership with Front Row Motorsports. What does it feel like to play games featuring Todd? Scan the QR code on his car and find out?”
Gilliland, who moved to the flagship No. 34 Front Row Motorsports entry this season after serving as the driver of the organization's No. 38 Ford for three seasons, has collected a pair of top-10 finishes through the opening 12 races of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.
The young racer heads into this weekend's All-Star festivities at North Wilkesboro Speedway on a two-race top-15 finishing streak.