Todd Gilliland Shifts to Front Row Motorsports Flagship No. 34 in 2025
While Todd Gilliland, who signed a multi-year contract extension with Front Row Motorsports in June, has had a less busy silly season than many drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series ranks, the driver will see some changes ahead of the 2025 season. Gilliland, who has driven the No. 38 Ford Mustang for Front Row Motorsports since moving to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022, will move to the organization's flagship No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse next year.
In a Tuesday press release, Front Row Motorsports announced the number change for Gilliland as well as the continuation of the team's partnership with Love's Travel Stops, which will once again adorn the No. 34 machine in 2025.
Gilliland, who had the best season of his young NASCAR Cup Series career in 2024, calls the move to the team's No. 34 entry, "Humbling."
“It is really humbling to race the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang beginning next season,” said Gilliland. “It’s just another cool moment in my career to race for a company that represented my father at FRM. The 34 Ford is what started FRM in the Cup Series and there is a lot of history with Love’s, FRM, and my family. I still remember watching my dad race the Love’s Ford.”
“I do not take this next step lightly. I have seen the rise of the team and the new level of expectations. It is an honor that Love’s is putting their trust in me to continue to grow this team and compete for wins and get into the playoffs. I am gracious for this opportunity and look forward to 2025.”
In 2024, the 24-year-old Gilliland matched his career-high in top-10 finishes (4), and notched career-best totals in laps led (130), points ranking (22nd), average start (22.1), average finish (20.9), lead lap finishes (24), and had a career-low in DNFs (3).
Next season will mark the 13th season that the iconic travel stops company has been partnered with Front Row Motorsports. The team will announce additional primary sponsorship partners for Gilliland, and the No. 34 team later in the offseason, and will officially announce a crew chief for the effort.