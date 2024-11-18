Tony Stewart, Leah Pruett Welcome Son Dominic James Stewart
Tony Stewart has carried a lot of names over the years. He's been affectionately known as Smoke, champ, and for many over time, he was known as boss. This weekend, the legendary racer added another name to his list -- dad.
The 53-year-old, who was competing full-time in the NHRA TopFuel Dragster ranks, received the call that his wife Leah Pruett was going into labor. Stewart, who qualified for the weekend's NHRA Finals in Pomona, California, rushed to Phoenix per a social media post from Tony Stewart Racing Nitro, where he was able to make it in time for the delivery of his son Dominic James Stewart.
"Meet our new teammate, Dominic Hames Stewart," the post on the TSR Nitro X account said. "Momma @LeahPruett_TF and baby are doing great. Congratulations LP and @TonyStewart on becoming new parents! Only Tony could pull off qualifying, rushing to Phoenix to make it in time for the delivery, then back to @PomonaDragstrip for race day. Let's go win Dominic a trophy."
The social media post contained a photo of Stewart and Pruett with their bundle of joy.
Stewart, who returned to the Pomona Dragstrip on Sunday, was eliminated in the semifinals by Doug Kalitta. As a result, Stewart would finish 10th in the final NHRA TopFuel championship standings.
Pruett, 36, stepped away from NHRA competition this season to focus on building a family with Stewart. With Pruett out of her NHRA TopFuel dragster, Stewart was tapped to fill in. Pruett, who went racing in the NHRA in 2013, has 18 victories to her credit throughout the course of her career, 12 in the TopFuel dragster ranks, three wins in the Pro Mod, and three in the Factory Stock Showdown.
Stewart and Pruett announced their engagement in March, 2021, and were married in November, 2021. In 2022, Pruett joined the Tony Stewart Racing team.
With the 2024 NHRA season in the rearview mirror, and his Stewart-Haas Racing NASCAR team closing its doors following the 2024 season, Stewart and Pruett will be able to focus solely on their first child.