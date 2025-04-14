Tony Stewart Tallies First NHRA Top Fuel Victory in Las Vegas
Tony Stewart wrote another chapter in his prolific racing career on Sunday, earning his first NHRA Top Fuel victory at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
The win came in the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, in a final round that included 2024 Top Fuel champion Antron Brown as well as Justin Ashley and Jasmine Salinas. Stewart's final-round pass clocked in at 3.870 seconds and 317.42 mph in his dragster, holding off Brown at the finish line
The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, who married 12-time Top Fuel race winner Leah Pruett in 2021, embarked on his own drag racing career starting in 2022. Stewart made the jump to the Top Fuel division in 2024. replacing Pruett in the Tony Stewart Racing Top Fuel entry when Pruett stepped aside to start a family with Stewart.
Stewart finished ninth in Top Fuel standings in 2024, earning NHRA Rookie of the Year honors. The former champion in both NASCAR and IndyCar can now add an NHRA Top Fuel victory to his impressive and diverse racing resume.
“You sure as hell appreciate it more when you struggle like we did,” said Stewart.
“All the credit goes to this team. I’m so proud of my guys. There’s so many great partners here and I have a great team standing there."
Stewart, 53, has plenty of experience celebrating big wins, and Sunday's drag racing triumph will be no exception.
"I have a feeling I’m really going to be hurting in the morning, but it sure as hell is going to be worth it.”
Stewart is also no stranger to celebrating in Las Vegas, as he has won at every race track on the Las Vegas Motor Speedway property.
In 1997, Stewart earned his first USAC Silver Crown victory at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. That same year, he celebrated the 1997 Indy Racing League championship in the season finale at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He'd later win in the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas in 2012.
In 2002, Stewart won in both a Sprint Car and a Midget at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the facility's 3/8-mile paved short track, on the same night.
The next stop for the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series is zMAX Dragway in Concord, North Carolina, across the street from Charlotte Motor Speedway. The 15th annual NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway take place on April 25-26.