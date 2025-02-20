Trackhouse, Haas Factory Team Announce Multi-Race Sponsors for 2025
A couple of NASCAR Cup Series organizations announced multi-race primary sponsorship agreements on Thursday morning.
Trackhouse, Kubota Extend Partnership Through 2027
Trackhouse Racing has signed a multi-year extension with Kubota Tractor Corporation, which will extend the partnership through the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season. Trackhouse and Kubota first joined forces in 2022.
According to a press release from the team, Kubota will serve as a primary sponsor for Ross Chastain and the No. 1 team in six NASCAR Cup Series events this season, while his teammate Daniel Suárez will carry the iconic orange and black Kubota colors in an additional race.
“It’s awesome to continue an authentic partnership with a world-renowned brand like Kubota,” said No. 1 Chevrolet driver Ross Chastain, an eighth-generation watermelon farmer. “Kubota’s support of Trackhouse Racing and agriculture means the world to me, and I hope to get them back to victory lane this year.”
Kubota 2025 NASCAR Cup Series sponsorship schedule
- March 9: Phoenix Raceway (Chastain)
- March 16: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Chastain)
- March 23: Homestead-Miami Speedway (Chastain)
- May 4: Texas Motor Speedway (Suárez)
- July 13: Sonoma Raceway (Chastain)
- September 21: New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Chastain)
- September 29: Kansas Speedway (Chastain)
As part of the partnership, Shane van Gisbergen will also have Kubota sponsorship backing as he pilots the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Watkins Glen International on August 9.
Bonanza Cabernet Partners with Haas Factory Team in 2025
Following Cole Custer being in the mix for the Daytona 500 win a week ago in the first NASCAR Cup Series race for the Haas Factory Team, the organization has announced the continuation of a primary sponsorship partner, which was aligned with Stewart-Haas Racing previously, for the 2025 season.
“We’re proud to partner with Haas Factory Team, and we’re excited to have Bonanza Cabernet ride along with 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion Cole Custer as he makes his return to the Cup Series,” said Karen Perry, Executive Vice President of Caymus Vineyards in a team press release. “Gene Haas has his own heralded track record, and his ongoing commitment to putting quality race teams on the track in both Formula One and NASCAR makes him a great partner for our winery. What excites us most is the pursuit of excellence – whether in winemaking or on the track. We look forward to continuing to engage racing’s most passionate fanbase with Bonanza Cabernet.”
Caymus Vineyards has partnered with the race team and will feature Bonanza Cabernet, a California Sauvignon, as the primary sponsor of the No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford Mustang Dark Horse at Circuit of the Americas on March 2, and Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 12.
“Caymus Vineyards and the Wagner family have a long history in NASCAR, and we have a shared passion for excellence, making them the ideal partner for our team,” Custer said. “Caymus makes exceptional wines under a range of labels, and Haas Factory Team is dedicated to building competitive racecars. I’m excited to have them on board, and I look forward to driving the No. 41 Bonanza Cabernet Ford Mustang at Circuit of the Americas in March and at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in October.”
In addition to the two-race primary sponsorship, Bonanza Cabernet will serve as an associate sponsorship partner as its logo will be featured on the lower rear quarterpanel of the No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford as well as Custer's driver firesuit this season.