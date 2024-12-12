Trackhouse Partnering with TF Sport to Field Rolex 24 Entry
With NASCAR Cup Series and MotoGP operations currently in its portfolio, Trackhouse Racing is set to expand into a new division in January 2025, when the team competes in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
Trackhouse, in partnership with TF Sport, will be fielding a Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R in the GT Daytona (GTD) PRO class at the 63rd Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona at the historic Daytona International Speedway on January 25-26.
“Participating in the Rolex 24 has been a dream since the inception of Trackhouse Racing,” said Justin Marks, owner of Trackhouse Racing. “We wanted to make sure we could enter with a top-notch partner in Chevrolet and TF Sport as well as a driver lineup that could compete for the victory. We feel like this group we have put together can compete for the trophy.”
The "Trackhouse by TF Sport" entry will feature a four-driver lineup that includes Connor Zilisch and Shane Van Gisbergen, two of the organization's development drivers from the NASCAR world, as well as NTT IndyCar Series winner Scott McLaughlin, and longtime sports car racer Ben Keating.
“We wanted the best partners because we know how difficult this task will be,” said Marks. “We are racing against some of the best sports car teams and drivers in the world.”
Trackhouse Racing has fielded entries in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2021 and has visited victory lane eight times with Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez, and Shane Van Gisbergen. In 2024, the team joined the MotoGP grid, bringing an American team back to the series for the first time in more than a decade.
“We set out to become an international company with a global brand and we took a big step in 2024 adding MotoGP. Today marks another step as Trackhouse enters one of the most prestigious motorsports races in the world with two Americans (Zilisch and Keating) and two New Zealanders (Van Gisbergen and McLaughlin) behind the wheel.”
This quartet of racers provides Trackhouse Racing with a star-studded lineup for the Rolex 24, with Shane Van Gisbergen and Scott McLaughlin having three Australian Supercars championships each.
“This is a dream come true to get to drive alongside Scotty, Connor and Ben. I love the 24 Hours of Daytona and it’s awesome to do this with this team. Justin, Chevrolet and TF Sport have done a great job putting this all together," said Shane Van Gisbergen.
Both Van Gisbergen and McLaughlin moved to the United States for new ventures, in which they've both captured wins, with NASCAR driver winning in the Cup and Xfinity Series, and the Team Penske IndyCar driver winning seven times in the series since 2021.
“When the opportunity came up from General Motors to run with Ben, Connor and Shane, I jumped at it straight away. I’ve always wanted to run an endurance race in a Chevrolet Corvette, and I could not imagine a better group to join," said McLaughlin. "I am confident we have a real chance of winning a Rolex with this team. Shane and I have so much history racing against each other, including some time as teammates. He is one of the best racers I’ve ever competed against, so it’ll be great to be on his side again for Daytona. Connor is a young star who’s going to be around for a long time, and Ben has won Le Mans and a World Championship in a Corvette. We’re going to have some fun.”
Keating, the owner of 30 car dealerships across Texas, won the Rolex 24 in the GTD Class in 2015, as well as the IMSA Championship in LMP2 in both 2021 and 2023. The driver has also won the 24 Hours of Le Mans with TF Sport, and again in 2023 with Corvette.
“I'm really excited for this. I've won Le Mans in a Corvette and won a World Championship in a Corvette. I'm thrilled to be back with TF Sport, a team that I know very well and one where we won a lot of races and a championship together. I'm teaming with some phenomenal Chevrolet drivers in Shane, Scott, and Connor, which should be a lot of fun. This will be a big challenge but one that I know we are all up looking forward to and are up for.”
At just 18 years old, Zilisch is by far the youngest driver in the Trackhouse Racing by TF Sport. However, the North Carolina native won last season's Rolex 24 in the LMP2 Class and also won on debut in the NASCAR Xfinity Series earlier this year at Watkins Glen International.
“I can’t wait for the 24 Hours this year. This will be cool and I really think we can win this race. I love my Rolex and if I can get another one, I might wear one on each wrist. It takes so much to win this race and I think everyone in this group brings something to the table that will help get us to victory lane. I know our Corvette will be fast.”
The 2025 Rolex 24 will take place on January 25 and 26 at Daytona International Speedway.