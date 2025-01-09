Trackhouse Partners with JR Motorsports for SVG, Chastain Nine-Race Deal
Trackhouse Racing will enter nine NASCAR Xfinity Series races during the 2025 season through a partnership with JR Motorsports. Trackhouse will split the nine races between two of its current NASCAR Cup Series drivers.
Ross Chastain, who drives the team's No. 1 NASCAR Cup Series entry, will pilot the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet in five races while Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse's NASCAR Cup Series driver No. 88, will get behind the wheel of the car for four events.
Chastain has remained an active part-time competitor in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series since moving to the NASCAR Cup Series full-time in 2021, and the driver feels it is a benefit to him personally to compete in the Xfinity Series ranks.
“I think there is a lot of benefit to getting seat time on Saturdays in the Xfinity Series,” said Chastain who raced in four NXS events in 2024. “Getting an opportunity to do it with JR Motorsports is too good an opportunity to pass up. I know every time I climb in their Chevrolets, we will have a chance to win.”
Chastain will run the No. 9 entry at Circuit of the Americas, Darlington Raceway, Nashville Superspeedway, Dover Motor Speedway, and at Iowa Speedway. Meanwhile, SVG, who won three road races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last season, will compete in four road racing events.
SVG will get behind the wheel for the first time in the race in Mexico City, and he'll return for the Chicago Street Course, Sonoma Raceway, and Watkins Glen International events. SVG is excited for the opportunity as it'll help bolster his level of experience in NASCAR stock cars as he works his way through his rookie campaign in the NASCAR Cup Series.
“I’m trying to get as much experience as I can,” said the three-time Supercars champion who moved to America and began full-time racing in NASCAR last year. “JR Motorsports is one of the top teams and won the championship with Justin Allgaier. I can’t wait to get started.”
Chastain and van Gisbergen join a packed JR Motorsports driver stable, which already includes Connor Zilisch (No. 88), Carson Kvapil (No. 1), Sammy Smith (No. 8), and 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier (No. 7).
A native of Alva, Florida, Chastain has recorded two wins in 208 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series over the course of his career. Van Gisbergen, a New Zealander, has three wins in 33 career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, all of which came last season.