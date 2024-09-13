Trackhouse's Rising Star, Connor Zilisch, Signed to Red Bull Athlete Roster
Red Bull, the globally-recognized energy drink brand with deep ties across several different forms of motorsports, has signed Connor Zilisch to join its star-studded athlete roster, the driver announced on Friday.
The 18-year-old is considered to be one of NASCAR's top talents, currently competing part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (JR Motorsports), NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (Spire Motorsports), and ARCA Menards Series (Pinnacle Racing Group).
"So stoked to be joining the Red Bull family as a Red Bull athlete," Zilisch said in a social media post. "This has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid and I couldn't be more pumped. Let's go."
While Zilisch has competed with several different organizations this season, Trackhouse Racing, the race-winning NASCAR Cup Series team co-owned by Justin Marks and Grammy-winning recording artist Pitbull, signed the Mooresville, North Carolina native to a development deal, leaving the youngster engaged in several forms of motorsports.
In August, before even making his Xfinity Series debut (which will happen at Watkins Glen on Saturday), JR Motorsports confirmed Zilisch will graduate to the second-tier series full-time in 2025, driving the No. 88 Chevrolet, the same entry he'll drive in four races this season.
Before turning 18, Zilisch recorded victories in IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship events at Daytona (Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona) and Sebring (12 Hours of Sebring). That, coupled with dominance in the ARCA Menards Series and a zMAX CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour victory, have made him a hot commodity.
Shane Van Gisbergen, who moved from New Zealand to the United States to pursue a career in NASCAR full-time, is also part of the Red Bull athlete roster, as are drivers Scott Speed, Max Verstappen, Mattias Ekström, Broc Feeny, and Sergio Perez, amongst several others.
Even if just by association, the sponsorship marks a return to NASCAR for Red Bull, which left the popular American-based motorsport once its NASCAR Sprint Cup Series team closed its doors following the 2011 season.