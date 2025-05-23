Trimble Inks Multi-Year Sponsorship Agreement with RFK Racing
RFK Racing has come together with global technology company Trimble to form a multi-year sponsorship agreement in the NASCAR Cup Series, the championship-winning organization announced during their annual Fan Day on Friday.
The newly announced collaboration will see Trimble serve as a primary sponsor for two of RFK Racing’s three full-time entries at NASCARs top-level, for Ryan Preece (No. 60) and Chris Buescher (No. 17).
Preece will carry the blue and gold colors of Trimble in the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 1, and again during the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on August 31. Buescher will be carrying the company’s colors at Dover Motor Speedway on July 20.
“This is a high-profile opportunity to expand awareness of Trimble by supporting a leading NASCAR team with a technology vision closely aligned with our own,” said Rob Painter, President and CEO of Trimble. “Both organizations focus on cohesive technology ecosystems and data-driven precision as the formula for winning in dynamic and intensely competitive environments.”
Trimble employs more than 12,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 175 different countries. The company reported $3.68 billion in revenue in 2024, with customers in construction, transportation, and geospatial industries relying on the company’s solutions to improve operational efficiency and project outcomes.
“Partnering with a forward-thinking, technology-driven company like Trimble is a great fit for RFK Racing,” said Steve Newmark, President of RFK Racing. “Our team and Trimble operate in fast-paced, high-performance environments that demand precision and innovation. Their deep expertise and commitment to technology will bring valuable perspective and collaboration to our program.”
The company will also join the RFK TeK Alliance, a collaborative program where technology-oriented sponsors work together to test and refine products in applied racing and operational environments.
“Every week in NASCAR feels like a science project, where we’re constantly testing, learning, and improving,” said RFK Racing driver and co-owner Brad Keselowski. “Partnering with Trimble allows us to do more of that work in the digital space, refining our performance virtually before we ever hit the track. That kind of innovation is not only smart, it’s essential in today’s competitive environment.”
“NASCAR’s 90 million fans include more than 17 million associated with the industry sectors we serve,” said Painter. “The opportunity to join these stakeholders in the exciting NASCAR environment and to collaborate within the RFK TeK Alliance make this a compelling investment for Trimble.”