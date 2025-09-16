Truck Championship Contender Gets New Crew Chief Ahead of Loudon
Grant Enfinger, who is among the 10-driver field vying for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship, will have a new crew chief turning the wrenches on his No. 9 CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
On Monday afternoon, CR7 Motorsports announced that they had parted ways with Jeff Stankiewicz, who had served as the crew chief for Enfinger and the No. 9 team since the beginning of the 2024 season.
The team thanked the departing Stankiewicz for his tireless effort in helping build the CR7 Motorsports team.
“Jeff [Stankiewicz] has played an essential role in our growth and success,” said Codie Rohrbaugh, owner of CR7 Motorsports. “His leadership and dedication helped position our team to win races and contend for championships. We are grateful for everything he has contributed to CR7 Motorsports, and wish him the very best moving forward.”
Michael Shelton, who won a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship in 2012 with Turner-Scott Motorsports and driver James Buescher, and was originally slated to crew chief a No. 97 CR7 Motorsports entry this weekend, will take over the crew chief duties for the No. 9 team beginning with Saturday's Team EJP 175 at the 1.058-mile oval. Shelton will remain the crew chief for the duration of the 2025 season.
While Enfinger, who sits 29 points above the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoff cutline heading into the Round of 10 elimination event at Loudon, NH, is hopeful he can continue his championship path with Shelton at the helm, he is thankful for all of the triumphs he has experienced with Stankiewicz on the pit box.
“Jeff and I have shared a lot of success together,” said Grant Enfinger, driver of the No. 9 CR7 Motorsports entry. “His knowledge, preparation, and commitment were big strengths for our team. I’ll always be appreciative of the effort he put into helping us compete at a high level.”
Enfinger, a 12-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race winner, has reached the Championship 4 in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs three times, including each of the past two seasons, in his nine full-time seasons.
Enfinger and Stankiewicz first reached victory lane together at Talladega Superspeedway in 2016 while paired together at GMS Racing. After seven years apart, the duo was brought back together after the departure of Jeff Hensley from CR7 Motorsports at the end of the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season.
Together, Enfinger and Stankiewicz won two more races during the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season, which were the fist two, and to date only, victories for the CR7 Motorsports team in the NASCAR National Series ranks.
With five races remaining, Enfinger will look to add some additional hardware to the trophy case, and if all goes his way, maybe he'll be able to hoist a championship trophy in Phoenix Raceway in November.
The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, September 20, and will be televised on FS1. Television coverage of the event will kick off at 12:00 PM ET. The NASCAR Radio Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio broadcast of the race.