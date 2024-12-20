TRUCKS: Chandler Smith Added to 2025 Front Row Motorsports Lineup
At one point during the off-season, Chandler Smith didn't know whether he would be competing in NASCAR's National Series in 2025, or if he would be taking on a new position at his father's construction company.
After fielding several phone calls at the end of his one-season stint with Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, the Talking Rock, Georiga-native will be returning to NASCAR in 2025, driving in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for Front Row Motorsports.
The 22-year-old driver will be piloting a second entry for the championship-winning organization in 2025, where he'll serve as a teammate to 2024 NCTS Rookie of the Year, Layne Riggs.
Friday's announcement didn't include any confirmation on the truck number, sponsorship lineup, or personnel details for Smith's new ride at Front Row Motorsports in 2025. Those will come in due course.
“I’m excited to join Front Row Motorsports truck program,” said Smith. “They are a top contender in the Truck Series and have proven so with championships and wins. I like what they are building here and am honored to have the opportunity to add to it. We are getting a bit of a late start, but I am excited about the caliber of talent we are talking to in being a part of this program for 2025."
Smith has two full-time campaigns under his belt in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (2021 and 2022), in which time he collected five victories and a Championship 4 appearance driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports.
In 2023, Smith jumped to the Xfinity Series for a one-year deal with Kaulig Racing. In 69 starts competing in the second-tier series, Smith has 25 top-five an 36 top-10 finishes,
The partnership between Smith and Front Row Motorsports will begin with the season-opening Fresh from Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 14.