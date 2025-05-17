TRUCKS: Chandler Smith Wins As Riggs and Heim Clash on Final Lap
In the most unexpected of ways, Chandler Smith scored the win in Saturday afternoon's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The 22-year-old driver was able to avoid a dab of last-lap controversey, and came out on the other side squeaky clean for his second win of the season.
Smith went into the final lap of Saturday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway resigned to the fact that he was not going to win the race. The driver had committed a crucial error on the overtime restart attempt, which dropped him to the third position. At that point, Smith was content with letting Corey Heim and Layne Riggs decide the finish amongst themselves.
"I did everything wrong to be completely honest with you. I spun the tires, [Heim] cleared me off the rip. [Riggs] cleared me right off of [Turn] 2, and honestly going down the backstretch, I was like, 'You know, I'm going to let these guys race it out now.'"
Then, the unthinkable happened. Riggs slid up the track and made contact with Heim in Turns 1 and 2 on the final lap. They would make contact, which would send Heim spinning from the race lead.
"They went into Turn 1, raced really hard, the seas parted, and here we are," Smith said from his post-race press conference in the North Wilkesboro Speedway Media Center.
As Heim spun, and Riggs slowed on his excursion up the track, Smith scooted past on the inside to take the lead, and the race win. For Smith, it's his second win of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season as he also picked up a win at Bristol a few races ago.
For the second consecutive week, Riggs made contact on the final lap with the leader of the race, and each time he failed to come back to the stripe as the winner of the race. Like last week, Riggs came home with a runner-up finish, however, last week at Kansas Speedway he suffered a disqualification in post-race inspection.
After climbing from his No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford F-150 and taking a tongue lashing from Heim, who confronted him on pit road, Riggs remained confident that he made the correct move on the final lap of Saturday's race.
"I can only see this much when you're in a race car. I felt like it was the right move from the seat," Riggs said. "Of course, I might go back, look at it, regret it, talk, I don't know. But it's hard to speculate anything sitting here on pit road."
Riggs also isn't worried if he's gaining a reputation amongst his competitors as he feels like as long as he is ruffling feathers while going for wins, it's something he can't regret.
"If I have a reputation of going for wins, I'm not going to regret that at all. I feel like I came from short track racing, last lap battles, and I feel like that's what this kind of racing is made for," Riggs explained. "I feel like it's not like Martinsville, it's not like what we've seen at Martinsville in the past. I feel like it was a strong move, and I thought it was going to pay off. But I'm sad we didn't get the win."
Heim, who was extremely miffed that a fourth win of the season was taken from him due to the last-lap contact, had some choice words for Riggs on pit road following the race.
"Look in the mirror and wonder why none of us like what we see. You're racing like a f-cking idiot. Calm down or someone is going to take care of you," Heim, who was credited with a 17th-place finish, said before storming off from his competitor.
Tyler Ankrum, who scored the win at Rockingham Speedway a few weeks ago, continued his incredible season with a third-place finish, and he came in ahead of his McAnally-Hilgemann Racing teammate Daniel Hemric, who finished fourth.
Grant Enfinger, who took the Stage 2 win, was the fifth-place finisher in the event.
Ty Majeski, Stage 1 winner and Rookie contender Gio Ruggiero, Kaden Honeycutt, Kyle Busch, and Sammy Smith rounded out the top-10 finishers in Saturday's Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Next up for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will be a trip to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200. That race is scheduled for Friday, May 23, and will be televised on FS1. The official race broadcast will kick off at 8:30 PM ET.