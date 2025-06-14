TRUCKS: Charlie Henderson, Owner of Henderson Motorsports, Passes Away
Charlie Henderson, the patriarch of the Henderson Motorsports family, has passed away.
“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our team owner, Charlie Henderson,” a statement from the organization reads. “Charlie was not only the driving force behind Henderson Motorsports, but also a beloved member of the NASCAR community and a dear friend to us all.”
Henderson was the second-longest active team owner in NASCAR’s National Series, behind only the historic Wood Brothers Racing team. Henderson Motorsports was founded as a NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series team in 1982.
In the last 45 years, Henderson Motorsports has made 24 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 298 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and 108 starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series – the series which has been the organization’s primary focus since 2012.
Henderson Motorsports was a race-winning team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in the late 1980s, winning first with Brad Teague at Martinsville in 1987, and events at Dover and Bristol in 1989 with Rick Wilson.
The organization transitioned into the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2012, first with Caleb Holman behind the wheel of the now iconic No. 75 truck. In 2017, Parker Kligerman collected the organization’s first-ever win at Talladega Superspeedway. Five years later, in 2022, Kligerman collected the team’s second NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series victory at Mid-Ohio Sports Course.
Throughout 108 starts in the NASCAR Truck Series, Henderson Motorsports has had a long list of drivers including Holman, Kligerman, Sam Mayer, Stefan Parsons, Connor Zilisch, Patrick Emerling, and Sean Hingorani.
“We are grateful for the many years of leadership, friendship, and memories that Charlie gave to Henderson Motorsports and the entire NASCAR community. We ask that you keep the Henderson family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”
Parker Kligerman, the team’s current primary driver, made a post after the statement was posted, paying tribute to Henderson, saying: “Very sad day for this sport and the Henderson family. Charlie, his whole family and this race team have meant so much to me over the last decade.”
The organization has made five starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2025, four with Parker Kligerman (including a win that was taken away via disqualification at Daytona), and Patrick Emerling at North Wilkesboro Speedway.