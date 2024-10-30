TRUCKS: Conner Jones Suspended One Race for Crashing Matt Mills
Many felt that Conner Jones, a part-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series competitor for ThorSport Racing, crossed the line in Saturday's Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway when he intentionally crashed Matt Mills on Lap 76 of the event. On Wednesday, NASCAR issued its weekly penalty report, and the sanctioning body agreed as it issued a one-race suspension for the 18-year-old driver.
RELATED: Matt Mills Released from Hospital Two Days After Fiery Homestead Crash
According to the penalty report, Jones was found to be in violation of Sections 4.3.A and 4.4.B of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series rule book, which pertains to the NASCAR Member Code of Conduct.
Mills, who crashed hard into the Turn 4 wall after the contact from Jones, spent two days at a local area hospital following the race under observation after suffering smoke inhalation after his truck burst into flames in the crash.
Jones issued a statement to social media apologizing for the incident with Mills, but the driver came under fire from fans speculating that the statement was generated by artificial intelligence or that Jones had hired someone to construct the statement for him.
"I have not yet had the chance to personally apologize to Matt for the incident that took place during today's race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, but I intend to do so," Jones said in the statement. "Matt and I have encountered several on-track incidents this season, and I let my frustration get the best of me. I underestimated the impact my actions would have on Matt, and I deeply regret the consequences that followed.
"I would like to extend my sincerest apologies to Matt, Niece Motorsports, NASCAR, and my entire ThorSport Racing team for my unsportsmanlike behavior. My thoughts are with Matt, during this time after hearing that he has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation following the contact on the ractrack."
Mills was released from the hospital on Monday afternoon.
Jones, who was initially listed on the entry list for this weekend's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 200 at Martinsville Speedway, is not eligible to compete. According to an updated entry list released by NASCAR, 2016 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Johnny Sauter will pilot the No. 66 ThorSport Racing Ford F-150 this weekend. Sauter was initially listed on the entry list as the driver of the part-time No. 16 Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota Tundra.
As of Wednesday, the entry list shows "To Be Announced" (TBA) in the driver slot for the No. 16 truck.
Jones, a native of Fredericksburg, Virginia, has competed in 12 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series events this season and has recorded a best finish of 11th, which he achieved at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May. Jones finished 25th at Homestead-Miami Speedway after being assessed a two-lap in-race penalty for rough driving.
Additionally, NASCAR issued a one-race suspension to Front Row Motorsports NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series crew chief Dylan Cappello for an infraction involving unsecured ballst on the No. 38 Ford F-150 truck in the event at Homestead. Layne Riggs, who drives the truck, has also been docked 10 championship driver points, and the No. 38 team has been deducted 10 championship owner points.
NASCAR also handed out four fines for unsecured lug nuts in post-race inspection combined between the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series garages.
In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Mardy Lindley (No. 1 JR Motorsports Crew Chief), Andy Street (No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Crew Chief), and Joe Williams (No. 39 RSS Racing Crew Chief) have been fined $5,000 each for having one unsecured lug nut on their cars following Saturday's event at Homestead.
Charles Walter was the lone NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series crew chief busted for a lug nut violation as his No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado was missing a lug nut in post-race inspection. Walter was fined $2,500 for the infraction.