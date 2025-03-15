TRUCKS: Corey Heim Holds Off Grant Enfinger for Second Win in 2025
It’s Heim Time, once again!
Corey Heim, driver of the No. 11 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for TRICON Garage, captured the victory in Friday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, holding off series veteran Grant Enfinger.
Although Las Vegas is pretty well-known for its casinos and its gambling scene, there were absolutely no gambles from Heim or his crew chief Scott Zipadelli to land the driver in Victory Lane in Friday (and Saturday morning’s) race.
The victory marks (lucky) win No. 13 for Heim in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, and his second win in the opening three events of the 2025 season.
A native of Marietta, Georgia, Heim took over the race-lead from Layne Riggs on the final restart of the event, reasserting himself as one of the quickest trucks all afternoon and stretching the gap over his TRICON Garage teammate Tanner Gray, and eventually Grant Enfinger in the closing laps.
RACE RESULTS: 2025 Ecosave 200 at Las Vegas
When the checkered flag was displayed, Heim had driven away to a margin of victory of 0.825 seconds over Enfinger, who joined the TRICON driver in the Championship 4 in last season’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship fight.
“It feels amazing. Circumstantially, we had a tough day – I don’t think any of it was our own doing, except what I did myself. Great job by our Safelite Tundra TRD Pro team. TRICON Garage – everyone did such a great job. Everything they could control they kept under control – like I said, a speeding penalty, that was my bad. Nail in our front tire, that was just circumstantial. Very thankful for those guys. Very thankful for Toyota for all of their hard work and support. This is just the beginning. I think we are going to have a really good 2025 campaign, and kicking it off the right way, winning two out of three.”
Heim is the fifth-quickest driver to reach 13 NASCAR Truck Series wins in series history, doing so in only 67 career starts.
Enfinger came up just short of the victory, finishing second for CR7 Motorsports – his tenth top five result for the organization in 26 starts. The result moves the No. 9 into third in point standings after Las Vegas.
Tanner Gray came home in third-place, scoring his first top-five result since Darlington Raceway in Spring 2023, where he also recorded a third-place finish. Ty Majeski finished fourth, and Layne Riggs, who was in front of the pack late in the event after an incredible move, faded back to fifth in the closing laps.
Stewart Friesen was sixth, with Rajah Caruth seventh, Chandler Smith eighth, and Matt Crafton and Tyler Ankrum completing the top-10. Ankrum was in contention for the victory early in the race, leading 39 laps, but smacked the wall after contact with Kaden Honeycutt which damaged his McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet.
Leaving Las Vegas, Ty Majeski is the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series points leader, holding a five-point margin over Corey Heim, and an eighth-point margin over both Grant Enfinger and Chandler Smith.
Next for the NASCAR Truck Series is a trip to Homestead-Miami Speedway, with coverage of the event taking place on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Friday, March 21 at 8:00 PM ET.