TRUCKS: Corey Heim Returning to TRICON Garage in 2025
Corey Heim, often regarded as one of NASCAR’s most talented up-and-coming drivers, will return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series on a full-time basis in 2025.
Toyota-backed TRICON Garage will retain Heim’s driving talents for a third consecutive campaign, where the 22-year-old driver will once again pilot the No. 11 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, with anchor sponsorship from Safelite.
“I am excited to be back with TRICON for my third full-time year,” said Heim. “I have developed so much alongside this organization in the last two years, and we have made some incredible memories along the way. I can’t wait to continue this journey in 2025 with my No. 11 crew.”
In two seasons competing full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Heim as asserted himself as a far-and-away series-leader in several statistical categories. During his 44 starts with TRICON, Heim has collected nine wins, 25 top-fives, and 36 top-10s.
Earlier this season, after capturing his fifth victory on the season at Pocono Raceway, Heim officially became the youngest driver in the history of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series to have a double-digit win total.
“We’re extremely fortunate to get another year with Corey. His dedication to not only the No. 11 team, but the entire organization has elevated TRICON beyond measure in our team’s short history,” said Kevin Ray, General Manager of TRICON Garage. “While we’re looking forward to 2025, our priority remains on closing out this season with a victory and our program’s first championship.”
This weekend at Phoenix Raceway, Heim is one of four drivers in the fight for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series title – joining Ty Majeski, Christian Eckes, and Grant Enfinger. It’s the second straight year that Heim has qualified for the Championship 4.
With fantastic results in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, and being Toyota’s top prospect in its Driver Development Program, Heim has also been afforded other opportunities outside the Truck Series.
This season, the Marietta, Georgia-native was tapped to serve as the reserve driver for NASCAR Cup Series teams LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and 23XI Racing, a responsibility which included a two-race stint in the No. 43 while Erik Jones recovered from a back injury.
Heim also competed part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season, driving the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra for Sam Hunt Racing, scoring some impressive results for the smaller-scale organization.
Additional announcements on NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series starts for Corey Heim, if applicable, and the remainder of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver lineup for TRICON Garage will be made at a later date.