TRUCKS: Corey LaJoie to Contest Nine Races for Spire Motorsports
Corey LaJoie has added nine races to his 2025 racing schedule as he will slide behind the wheel of the No. 07 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado in nine of the final 13 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series events this season. LaJoie's first turn behind the wheel of the truck will come in the DQS Solutions and Staffing 250 at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday, June 7.
Additionally, LaJoie will contest the upcoming NASCAR Truck Series races at Richmond Raceway (August 15), Darlington Raceway (August 30), Bristol Motor Speedway (September 11), New Hampshire Motor Speedway (September 20), the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL (October 3), Talladega Superspeedway (October 17), Martinsville Speedway (October 24), and Phoenix Raceway (October 31).
For LaJoie, this marks a reunion as LaJoie drove for the organization in the NASCAR Cup Series from 2021 until the 2024 season. LaJoie would love nothing more than to have a hand in the No. 07 all-star truck capturing a Truck Series owner's championship.
“I’m looking forward to getting back in the seat and chasing some NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series wins,” said LaJoie in a team press release. “I put in a lot of work in the early days to help shape Spire Motorsports, and I still have some friends who have been there since day one, so it’ll be good to see them. The No. 07 team has been bringing some fast trucks to the track this year and are looking for a spot in the owner’s playoffs. It’ll be nice to have some consistency with the team to get acclimated to these vehicles, chase some wins, and hopefully, a CRAFTSMAN Truck Series owner’s championship.”
With NASCAR Cup Series drivers ineligible to compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series come Playoff time, Spire Motorsports felt LaJoie, who was unable to secure a full-time NASCAR Cup Series ride in 2025, was the perfect candidate to help the team fill the gaps in their schedule.
“While discussing our best path to bring Spire our first CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Championship and describing what we needed in a driver, the driver we were all talking about without saying his name was Corey LaJoie,” explained Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson. “So, when I ran into Corey in the motorhome lot one morning earlier this spring, I asked him what he thought about coming home and doing this. He is synonymous with what we’ve built here over the last few years and deserves this opportunity. I’m looking forward to getting him in the truck at Michigan to work out some kinks and start getting a game plan together for the playoffs.”
LaJoie, who has amassed 302 starts in the NASCAR National Series ranks, has made five starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, and has a best finish of 10th, which came at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2014.