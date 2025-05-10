TRUCKS: Four Teams Lose Truck Chiefs at Kansas After Inspection
It was a rough start to the race weekend at Kansas Speedway for four of the teams in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series garage on Friday afternoon.
In pre-race inspection, three ThorSport Racing Ford F-150s (No. 88, 98, and 99), as well as the No. 26 Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet Silverado, failed in two trips through the bay.
As a result, Tucker Scanlon, the truck chief for Dawson Sutton and the No. 26 Rackley W.A.R. team, Tyler Kontos, the truck chief for three-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Matt Crafton and the No. 88 ThorSport Racing team, Brad Means, the truck chief for defending series champion Ty Majeski and the No. 98 ThorSport Racing team, and Derek Rohlfing, the truck chief for two-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes and the No. 99 ThorSport Racing team were all ejected for the remainder of the race weekend.
All four teams will also lose their pit selection in next weekend's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Heading into Saturday night's Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway, all four of the affected drivers and teams find themselves inside the top-17 of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship standings. All four are looking for their first wins of the season.
If a win is to come on Saturday night for any of the four, they'll have to overcome losing a key member of their team at the beginning of the race weekend.
The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway is set for Saturday, May 10 at 7:30 PM ET. FS1 will provide the television broadcast of the event, and the race can also be streamed on the FOX Sports App with a valid television provider login.