TRUCKS: Friesen Unsure if It's Worth Racing in NASCAR After Latest Crash
Stewart Friesen has had a really fast No. 52 Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota Tundra throughout the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season, but he's fallen into a slump of bad luck the last couple of races.
That slump spilled into Friday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Black's Tires 200 at Rockingham Speedway, as Friesen was swept up in a hard crash, while attempting to pass Rajah Caruth for the seventh position in Turns 3 and 4 on Lap 117 of the 200-lap contest.
Caruth got loose in front of Friesen, and as the driver of the No. 52 truck attempted to avoid colliding with Caruth's sideways No. 71 Spire Motorsports truck, he received contact from behind from Matt Mills.
From there, the crash was on.
In an instant, Friesen's solid run was dashed.
After a 27th-place finish at Bristol last weekend and a hard crash, which ended his day early in Friday's Black's Tire 200 at Rockingham Speedway, Friesen was left wondering if he should continue battling it out in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ranks.
"Checked up as much as I could, and just got ran over. It is what it is. I'll tell you, the last two weeks, we've had really fast trucks, but it really makes me question if all of this headache is even freaking worth it anymore," A disheartened Friesen said to FS1 after being evaluated and released from the infield care center. "It's what I've wanted to do my whole life, racing at this level. You know, the [NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series] are not in my lifetime, so, this is what I live and die for. And I don't know, maybe it's just not worth it anymore."
After the television broadcast interview, Friesen expanded on his frustration with the print and digital media members at Rockingham Speedway.
“Maybe I just belong on the dirt where we can race each other and guys don’t just pile right freaking through each other all the time," Friesen anguished.
Obviously, its likely nothing more than a lot of upset feelings in the moment, but Friesen sounded genuinely heartbroken after two straight races of hard-luck finishes.