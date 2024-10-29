TRUCKS: Hettinger Racing Buys Bret Holmes Racing; Taps Brett Moffitt for Final Two Races
Hettinger Racing, a successful Late Model operation owned by Chris Hettinger, is expanding its footprint into NASCAR's National Series to end the season, fielding an entry in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.
The organization has purchased the assets of Bret Holmes Racing, which was responsible for fielding the No. 32 Chevrolet Silverado in the opening 20 NASCAR Truck Series events of the season, before closing its doors last week.
2018 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Brett Moffitt will drive the No. 4 Victory Custom Trailers Chevrolet Silverado in the final two events of the season at Martinsville Speedway and Phoenix Raceway.
"Between the investments I've made over the years in our Late Model program and the opportunity to purchase Bret Holmes Racing, the time was right to grow Hettinger Racing into a team that can further drivers' development by seamlessly transitioning them from Late Models to ARCA to Trucks," said team owner Chris Hettinger.
In a team release, Hettinger says that the organization will continue fielding its Late Model program in the zMAX CARS Tour, and will run select events in the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series that fit their schedule the best.
"Brett Moffitt gives us a great opportunity to get a head start on 2025. He's proven himself in the Truck Series and his feedback from this week's race at Martinsville and next week's race at Phoenix will be invaluable," Hettinger added. "We've had a lot to do in a short period of time to get ready for these last two Truck Series races, and we're confident the effort we're putting in now will pay dividends next year."
A native of Grimes, Iowa, Moffitt has spent time competing in each of NASCAR's National Series, including a stint in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series where he won the 2018 championship with Hattori Racing Enterprises. In his time in the Truck Series, Moffitt has amassed 13 victories.
“I said earlier this year that when it came to racing, I wanted quality over quantity, and the equipment Chris Hettinger already had was second to none. With his purchase of Bret Holmes Racing, Chris’ operation is scaled up and ready to tackle the Truck Series,” said Moffitt, who also owns 10 wins in the ARCA Menards Series East. “I feel like the potential is there, and I’m really looking forward to driving their Chevy and getting Hettinger Racing prepared for next year.”
Hettinger Racing will make its debut in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in Friday's Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 200 at Martinsville Speedway. Coverage of the event will be at 6:00PM ET on FOX Sports 1.