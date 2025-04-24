TRUCKS: Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila Partners With Toni Breidinger
818 Tequila, the award-winning brand founded by Kendall Jenner, is jumping into its first national sports partnership with NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series full-timer Toni Breidinger, which will span the entire 2025 NASCAR season.
The collaboration marks a new chapter for 818 as the brand steps into the fast-growing world of motorsports and reconnects with a rising generation of fans, many of them who are women, and helping to redefine what the sport looks like today.
“Toni [Breidinger] is a force both on the track and on social media,” said Kendall Jenner, Founder of 818 Tequila. “We are so excited to partner with her for our first national sports partnership.”
Throughout the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series campaign, fans will see 818 branding featured on Breidinger’s car and firesuit. On May 30, at Nashville Superspeedway, Breidinger will have 818 Tequila as a primary sponsor of her No. 5 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro.
“As a tequila lover, 818 Tequila has always been my favorite, so partnering with them for the 2025 season is a dream come true,” said Toni Breidinger. “I am proud to team up with a brand that is unapologetically itself and continues to uplift women.”
Breidinger is currently in her first full-time season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, driving the No. 5 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for TRICON Garage. Last weekend at Rockingham, Breidinger earned a season-best 18th-place finish, after earning damage early in the race.
The San Francisco, California-native is the record-holder for the most top-10 finishes by a woman in the ARCA Menards Series, with 27, and is the sport’s most followed driver with more than 5-million fans online.
As part of the partnership launch, 818 will be taking over the Nashville Superspeedway event on May 30, with an exclusive 818-hosted VIP experience and after party featuring an appearance by Breidinger. Following Nashville, 818 will serve as an associate sponsor for the remainder of the season.
Throughout her career in the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Truck Series, Breidinger has been a magnet for elusive partnerships, including Victoria’s Secret, Raising Cane’s, CELSIUS, Sunoco, Gatorade, and many others.