TRUCKS: Kligerman's Daytona Disqualification Upheld by Appeals Panel
There will be no reversal of fortunes for Parker Kligerman and the No. 75 Henderson Motorsports team following a disqualification in post-race inspection after the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season-opening Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway.
Kligerman and the No. 75 team, who were the initial winners of the race, had a chance to have their appeal of the disqualification heard by the National Motorsports Appeals Panel on Thursday. Following the hearing, the appeals panel ruled to uphold the disqualification to Kligerman and the No. 75 Henderson Motorsports team.
The No. 75 Chevrolet Silverado was found to be in violation of Section 14.17.3.2.2.2.A of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rule Book due to the rear of the truck measuring too low on both sides.
The panel members, which were comprised of Bill Mullis, Kevin Whitaker, and Tommy Wheeler issued a statement on its decision to uphold the penalty.
"The panel confirms it is more likely than not a rules violation did occur and the disqualification penalities in Rule 10.5.2.4 necessitate a race disqualification," the statement read.
Following the National Motorsports Appeals Panel announcing its decision, the Henderson Motorsports team issued a statement of its own, where the team stated it respects the decision of the appeals panel.
"Unfortunately, we have lost our appeal regarding our disqualification from last week's race in Daytona," the statement from the Henderson team began. "While we feel that we had a very strong case, we respect the panel's decision. We'd again like to thank all the fans for their support. We've shown that we can compete, and we'll be back. See you all in Bristol!"
Due to the disqualification, Kligerman and the No. 75 team, which run part-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, was credited with a last-place (36th) finish in the season-opening race. Per NASCAR rules, Corey Heim, the initial second-place finisher, was elevated to race-winner following post-race inspection.