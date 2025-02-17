TRUCKS: Kyle Busch Adds Five Truck Races to 2025 Schedule
Kyle Busch, the winningest driver in the history of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, is returning to Spire Motorsports to chase trophies once again, announcing his five-race campaign for the 2025 season.
The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion will be splitting his time between two entries for Spire Motorsports, beginning with Saturday's FR8 Racing 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where he'll pilot the No. 7 Gainbridge Chevrolet Silverado.
Busch will look to defend his victory from last season at the 1.5-mile superspeedway, after bringing the No. 7 to Victory Lane in his debut event with Spire Motorsports. Brian Pattie, crew chief of the No. 7 Chevrolet, will continue working with Busch while he pilots the entry.
On Memorial Day Weekend, Charlotte Motor Speedway will serve as the site of Busch's second and final race in the No. 7 Chevrolet, with three of his scheduled events for the season coming in Spire's newly-formed fourth in-house entry, the No. 07, with Allen Hart as crew chief.
The Las Vegas, Nevada-native will pilot the No. 07 Chevrolet Silverado RST in NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series events at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, and Watkins Glen International, as Busch looks to extend the list of tracks he's triumphed on in the series.
“With my long-standing relationship with Jeff (Dickerson) and having a lot of my former employees still working on the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series teams at Spire Motorsports, it’s cool to be able to hop back in their Chevy Silverados five times and work towards filling those trophy cases,” said Busch. “I still really enjoy being a part of the process of evaluating their equipment and being a mentor to the young drivers in Spire’s lineup. It’s fun trying to help speed up their learning curve by passing on a few pointers here and there.”
Busch remains committed to Spire Motorsports in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, after selling the assets of Kyle Busch Motorsports to the organization upon the team's shutdown after the 2023 NASCAR season.
“My schedule will consist of some tracks where I’ve had a lot of success in the Truck Series, like Atlanta, Charlotte, and Nashville but also two tracks that I’ve never raced at in a truck - North Wilkesboro and Watkins Glen,” added Busch. “So, I’m looking forward to hopefully adding a couple more tracks to the list of places where I’ve won across my Truck Series career.”
The 39-year-old driver is one of the most accomplished racers in NASCAR history, collecting 63 NASCAR Cup Series wins, 102 NASCAR Xfinity Series wins, and 66 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series wins -- making him the winningest driver across NASCAR's National Series.
“I’m thankful to have Kyle back with our NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team this year,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson. “Having one of the best drivers in NASCAR history in our equipment and in our shop makes everyone better. He won a couple last year with us and we all know when he straps in that we have one goal and that is to add to the trophy case in the shop that, ironically, he built. I think people sometimes overlook how good Kyle is working with young drivers and his ability to teach them. The standard he sets is one that both Rajah (Caruth) and Andres (Perez de Lara) can benefit from.”
Busch will look to collect his 67th NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series victory in Saturday's FR8 Racing 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Coverage of the event will be at 1:30 PM ET on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).