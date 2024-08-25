TRUCKS: Layne Riggs Dislocates His Shoulder While Celebrating First Truck Win
There's a greater-than-zero chance that Layne Riggs got a tad too excited when celebrating his victory in Sunday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series LiUNA! 175 at The Milwaukee Mile.
Riggs, driving for Front Row Motorsports in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, had just managed to earn his first victory in NASCAR, after holding off some of the best in the series on the short tracks, Ty Majeski and Christian Eckes.
The 22-year-old driver led the final 53 laps en-route to the victory, and climbed from his truck to celebrate the once-in-a-lifetime moment with the crowd in West Allis, Wisconsin. In celebrating, Riggs decided to climb on the roof of his No. 38 Zorn Compressors Ford F-150 and jump up and down while fist-pumping.
In the middle of his celebration, Riggs grabbed his shoulder in an intense amount of pain, clutching it close to his body as he beckoned his Front Row Motorsports crew to his aid. As it turns out, Riggs dislocated his shoulder, and needed his teammates to help him off the truck and tug on his arm, in order to get it back into its socket -- which they did in front of a grandstand full of fans.
“Yeah, I dislocated my shoulder I was celebrating so hard," Riggs said in Victory Lane after the event. "It hurts, but it was worth it. It’s not the first time it’s happened to me, but it ain’t gonna slow me down.”
With his victory on Sunday, Riggs joins his father, Scott, as a winner in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, which makes them only the second father-son duo in series history to accomplish this, joining the late Bob Keselowski and his son Brad Keselowski, a NASCAR Cup Series champion.
After a difficult rookie campaign, Riggs missed out on qualifying for the 10-driver NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs, which began with Sunday's LiUNA! 175. Had the short-track ace been eligible, he would have been locked into the 'Round of 8'.