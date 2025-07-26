TRUCKS: Layne Riggs Dominates at IRP; Stewart Friesen DQ'ed From P3
UPDATE: Stewart Friesen, the third-place finisher from Friday's TSPORT 200 at Indianapolis Raceway Park has been disqualifying for being too low on front heights. Friesen will be credited with a 35th-place finish.
The new top-10 is as follows: Layne Riggs, Corey Day, Corey Heim, Grant Enfinger, Ty Majeski, Chandler Smith, Daniel Hemric, Tyler Ankrum, Ross Chastain, and Corey Heim.
Layne Riggs, a noted short track racer, embraced his roots on Friday at Indianapolis Raceway Park, securing an impressive victory on the 0.686-mile short track in Indianapolis, Indiana, just down the street from the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The 23-year-old driver took his No. 34 CLEW Nicotine Pouches Ford F-150 to the checkered flag in incredible fashion in the TSPORT 200, leading 160 of 200 en route to his fourth career win in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series – and his second of 2025.
“My team, this truck was badass,” said Riggs. “It was so great. I was just out front saving my tires at the end, and I was just waiting for a late-race caution trying to run the bottom, run the least amount of distance to keep the distance off my tires.”
Riggs was essentially unmatched throughout the evening, driving from a ninth-place starting spot to take the race-lead from Corey Heim until Lap 21, a position he held until the start of the final stage, when a strategy call placed him outside the top-five for the restart.
It took Riggs less than 20 laps to drive back into the race-lead, passing Stewart Friesen with 55 circuits remaining, extending his lead to nearly two seconds over runner-up Corey Day by the time the checkered flag waved.
Corey Day earned a career-best second-place result in the No. 7 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports. Stewart Friesen held on for third, despite being on significantly older Goodyear tires at the end of the race.
In fourth-place, Corey Heim had a disappointing afternoon for his standards, but did end up clinching the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular-season championship, leaving IRP with a 143-point advantage over Chandler Smith.
Grant Enfinger rounded out the top-five in the No. 9 for CR7 Motorsports. Ty Majeski, Chandler Smith, Daniel Hemric, Tyler Ankrum, and Ross Chastain completed the top-10 runners.
With only two races until the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs, Grant Enfinger, Kaden Honeycutt, and Ty Majeski hold the final three spots in the post-season based on points, with Jake Garcia sitting 61 points below the cutline.
The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series takes another weekend off before returning to action at Watkins Glen International. Coverage of the event will be on Friday, August 8 at 5:00 pm ET on FS1, NASCAR Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.