TRUCKS: Layne Riggs, Kansas 2nd Place Finisher, Disqualified
Post-race inspection following Saturday night's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway has been completed.
Carson Hocevar, who crossed the finish line first after an incredible last-lap duel with Layne Riggs, has been named the official winner of the race after his No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado passed post-race inspection.
However, the same can't be said for Riggs, the initial runner-up finisher of the race.
Riggs was stripped of his second second-place finish of the season after NASCAR discovered an issue with the bed cover of the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford F-150 in post-race inspection.
Officially NASCAR found the No. 34 truck to be in violation of Section 14.4.9.A.3 of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series rule book, which states, "Bed cover material must be strong enough to prevent the cover from deflecting or sagging and must be sealed around the perimeter of all bed panels while the vehicle is in competition."
The infraction led to a disqualification for Riggs and the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports team.
As a result, Riggs will drop from a second-place finish to a last-place (31st) finish. Riggs was also stripped of all Stage Points that he accumulated during the race. In all, Riggs lost 43 points due to the disqualification.
Riggs had moved up to sixth in the championship standings with his run on Saturday night, but will now drop to ninth in the standings post-disqualification.