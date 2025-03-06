TRUCKS: Son of Daytona 500 Winning Crew Chief to Debut at Martinsville
Luke Baldwin, the 18-year-old son of Tommy Baldwin Jr. a Daytona 500-winning Crew Chief, will make his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut driving the No. 66 Ford F-150 for ThorSport Racing in the upcoming event at Martinsville Speedway on Friday, March 28.
According to a post from the team on X, the partnership will be a multi-race driving deal for the young racer.
In an interview with FloRacing, Baldwin explains that his deal with ThorSport Racing is a three-race commitment. The other two races that Baldwin will slide behind the wheel of the No. 66 entry will be announced at a later date.
The native of Mooresville, NC captured the championship in the Southern Modified Auto Racing Teams (SMART) Modified Tour last season. Baldwin captured two victories during the 14-race campagin on his path to the championship in that division.
Baldwin also picked up a championship in the 602 Modified division during the World Series of Asphalt at New Smyrna Speedway in 2023. Baldwin won two of the four races that weekend.
On his path to his first NASCAR National Series start, Baldwin has driven for his father's Tommy Baldwin Racing team in the modified ranks.
The team will announce the primary sponsorship partner for Baldwin's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut at a later date.