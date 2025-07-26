TRUCKS: Stewart Friesen (Front Heights) Disqualified from Third at IRP
Stewart Friesen, the third-place finisher from Friday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series TSPORT 200 at Indianapolis Raceway Park, has been disqualified from the event after failing post-race technical inspection.
According to NASCAR, Friesen’s No. 52 Halmar International Toyota Tundra TRD for Halmar Friesen Racing failed inspection when it came to the front heights on the machine, with the sanctioning body indicating the truck measured too low upon inspection.
Friesen will now be placed in last (35th) in the official race rundown and will only be awarded a single championship point. Every driver below him in the running order at race-end and in each stage, will be moved up a position.
Layne Riggs is still the race-winner with Spire Motorsports driver Corey Day still recording a career-best second-place. However, Corey Heim is promoted from fourth to third-place in the running order, with Grant Enfinger moved to fourth and Ty Majeski rounding out the new top-five.
Chandler Smith will be credited with sixth, Daniel Hemric seventh, Tyler Ankrum eighth, Ross Chastain ninth and Rajah Caruth completing the top-10 in the running order.
Friesen was also originally credited with a second-place finish in Stage 2 but will not receive credit for that result either. That leaves Ben Rhodes second in the stage, with Grant Enfinger, Chandler Smith, Kaden Honeycutt, Ty Majeski, Corey Heim, Luke Fenhaus, Connor Mosack, and Jake Garcia completing the top-10 and getting points.
The disqualification has no major impact on the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs, as Friesen had already locked himself in via his victory at Michigan International Speedway in June. However, the DQ drops Friesen from what would have been 10th in regular-season point standings to 13th.
Stewart Friesen and Halmar Friesen Racing will have the opportunity to appeal this disqualification, but no indication has been made on whether or not they will do so.