TRUCKS: Sutton to Sport Tennessee Volunteers Paint Scheme at Bristol
While there are fan favorite drivers, who receive cheers from their endless fanbases on every given week, Dawson Sutton may find that he has a louder-than-usual cheering section in Thursday night's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The 19-year-old Rookie of the Year contender will be carrying a special paint scheme on his No. 26 Chevrolet Silverado, which will feature some really familiar colors for the fans in attendance at the 0.533-mile Tennessee short track. Sutton's truck will feature the orange and white colors of the Tennessee Volunteers athletics program.
On the white hood of the No. 26 machine will be the big, orange University of Tennessee "T" logo with "Tennessee" written below the logo.
While the hood and front fenders of the truck are white, the bottom half of the front bumper will be Tennessee's iconic orange, as will the portion of the doors on the sides the truck behind where Sutton's No. 26 is located. The rear quarterpanels of the truck transition back to the white base coat, which will feature the Tennessee Vols logos once again.
On the sideskirts at the bottom of the sides of the truck, are the famed orange-and-white checkered design, which is featured in the stands and endzones of the Neyland Stadium, where the Tennessee Volunteers football team plays its homegames. The checkered design extends to the lower portion of the rear quarterpanels of the truck as well.
Overall, it's a sharp looking race vehicle, and it will be incredibly easy for the fans to spot from the grandstands at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Sutton, a standout on the local short-track racing scene, went full-time racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series this season after starting seven races to get his feet wet a season ago.
With one top-10 finish, a ninth-place result at Texas Motor Speedway, Sutton ranks 20th in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship standings after 19 races. The driver ranks fourth of six in the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rookie of the Year battle with six races remaining in the season.
Sutton will look to build some momentum this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, which as a short track is in his racing wheelhouse.