Two RCR Crew Members Suspended After Improperly Secured Wheel on No. 3
On Tuesday, NASCAR confirmed penalties to two crew members from Richard Childress Racing, which stem from last Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.
Joshua Thomas and Nicholas Covey, who serve as the regular front tire changer and jackman on Austin Dillon's No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the NASCAR Cup Series, have been suspended for the next two points-paying events at NASCAR's top-level.
These penalties are the result of a late-race incident in Sunday's 109-lap contest, when Dillon was released from his pit stall without having the left-front tire properly secured. When the driver of the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro pulled away, the wheel came detached, drawing a caution and an even larger penalty.
Neither Thomas nor Covey will be making competitive pit stops in NASCAR Cup Series events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (October 20) and Homestead-Miami Speedway (October 7). Both crew members will be scheduled to return to action in the penultimate event of the season at Martinsville Speedway.
Michael Johnson will be taking over as the interim front tire changer for Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro, beginning this weekend in Las Vegas. Johnson has been a part-time Cup Series crew member this season, working on part-time entries owned by Richard Childress Racing, Kaulig Racing, and Team AmeriVet.
Garrett Crall will serve as the interim jackman for the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro. Crall has been shuffled between the No. 3 and No. 8 Richard Childress Racing teams, as well as the No. 13 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing this season, all in the jackman position.