Ty Dillon Lands DraftKings Sponsorship for Two Races
NASCAR Cup Series team Kaulig Racing and driver Ty Dillon have landed a high-profile sponsorship deal from popular sports betting platform DraftKings, the team announced on Tuesday.
The distinct green and orange colors of the platform will be prominently displayed on the No. 10 Chevrolet ZL1, driven by Dillon, in NASCAR Cup Series events at World Wide Technology Raceway (September 7) and Kansas Speedway (September 28).
“I am passionate about delivering fans the best experience possible, which is why it is so exciting to be working alongside DraftKings,” said Dillon. “It’s an iconic brand that’s become synonymous with innovation and fan engagement, offering a responsible and entertaining way for fans to get even more invested in the action. I’m proud to have DraftKings on the No. 10 Chevrolet, and honored to have them join us this season.”
Dillon and Kaulig Racing made headlines this Summer, as part of NASCAR's inaugural In-Season Tournament presented by DraftKings, where the long-time NASCAR Cup Series competitor made an unlikely run to the finals of the five-round bracket-style tournament.
When the In-Season Tournament began at EchoPark Speedway, Dillon was up against the No. 1 seed, Denny Hamlin, but advanced when the Joe Gibbs Racing driver wrecked out of the race. The following week, Dillon defeated Brad Keselowski at the Chicago Street Course.
At Sonoma Raceway, Dillon performed a last-corner bump-and-run on Alex Bowman to get himself into the semifinals at Dover Motor Speedway, where he outran John Hunter Nemechek to give himself a shot at the $1 million prize at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Dillon came up short of the grand prize to Ty Gibbs in the Brickyard 400, after the Kaulig Racing driver suffered significant damage early in the race, derailing his effort.
A native of Lewisville, North Carolina, Dillon is a perennial NASCAR Cup Series driver, joining Kaulig Racing to pilot the No. 10 Chevrolet ZL1 in 2025. Through the first 24 events of the season, Dillon has scored a single top-10 finish, with an eighth-place result at EchoPark Speedway.