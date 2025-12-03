Ty Dillon Returning to Kaulig Racing Full-Time in 2026

Ty Dillon is returning to Kaulig Racing for a second season behind the wheel of the No. 10 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series, the driver confirmed Wednesday in an interview with Dave Moody on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

Dillon will be an integral part of the Matt Kaulig-owned operation at NASCAR's top-level for a third straight season, first joining the team on a part-time basis in 2024, before being upgraded to a full-time seat in the No. 10 in 2025.

"I'm excited to get out and announce that I'm going to be back full-time with Kaulig Racing again," Dillon said. "Just very excited for the opportunity to be a part of Kaulig Racing, racing with Matt Kaulig, Chris Rice, and Ty Norris, and just everybody there at the race team. We had a lot of fun last year. I think we definitely blew the expectations out of the water for what people thought we were going to do as a team, and looking to raise that level another step this year."

"I think we have a lot that we can improve on, a lot that we can do, there's a lot of exciting things going on around our race team, and it'll be the first time in about six years that I've had the continuity of being able to work with the same guys, the same race team, the same manufacturer back-to-back in a long time," the Lewisville, North Carolina-native added. "This means a lot to me, and I'm very grateful."

Sea Best Seafood, which served as the anchor partner of the No. 10 Chevrolet during the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign, will be returning to Kaulig Racing as a sponsor of the organization once again next season.

Andrew Dickeson, who took on his first full-time crew chiefing role in the NASCAR Cup Series last season working with Dillon and Kaulig Racing, is set to return to the organization for another season, as well, serving as the shot-caller for the No. 10 Chevrolet in 2026.

Dillon is the grandson of legendary NASCAR team owner Richard Childress (owner of Richard Childress Racing) and his older brother, Austin Dillon, also competes full-time at NASCAR’s top-level, driving the iconic No. 3.

The younger of the Dillon brothers is a veteran of 281 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, but has never been to Victory Lane, a quest he will look to check off his bucket list during the 2026 campaign with Kaulig Racing. In his time at NASCAR’s top-level, Dillon has recorded two top-fives and eight top-10s, with a career-best of third at Talladega in 2020.

This past season, while piloting the No. 10, Dillon recorded a single top-10 result, an eighth-place finish at EchoPark Speedway in June, an average finishing position of 24.6, and a 33rd-place finish in NASCAR Cup Series point standings.

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series campaign begins with The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on Sunday, February 1 at 8:00 PM ET. Coverage of the event will be on FOX.

