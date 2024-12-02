Tyler Allen Named Shot-Caller for Ty Gibbs; Jason Ratcliff to Work with Gray
Joe Gibbs Racing has tapped Tyler Allen to serve as the brand-new crew chief for Ty Gibbs and the No. 54 Toyota Camry XSE team in the NASCAR Cup Series, beginning in 2025.
The Bellevue, Washington native made his debut as a crew chief in NASCAR's National Series this past season, calling the shots for the team's No. 20 entry in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Allen collected eight victories with several drivers and finished runner-up in the owner's championship.
Before his first experience as a crew chief in 2024, Allen spent seven years working as a race engineer under Adam Stevens. During their time together, Allen was a part of Kyle Busch's 2019 NASCAR Cup Series title, and five Championship 4 appearances -- three with Busch and two with Christopher Bell.
“It's an honor to be named crew chief for Ty Gibbs and the 54 Team as we head into the 2025 season,” said Allen. “This opportunity has been a dream of mine since starting here at JGR 10 years ago, and I'm thankful for the support and guidance I've received from my mentors, teammates, and everyone along the way. Ty has shown a lot of speed and potential the last two years, and I look forward to building on that experience to get the 54 car in victory lane.”
In 2025, Allen will oversee the No. 54 Toyota Camry XSE entry, which will be driven by third-year driver Ty Gibbs. The grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs has shown improvement over the last season, claiming eight top-five, 12 top-10s, two poles, and 417 laps led in his sophomore season.
Throughout his time at NASCAR's top-level with Joe GIbbs Racing, the Charlotte, North Carolina-native has been paired with veteran crew chief Chris Gayle. On November 22, JGR announced that Gayle would be partnered with Denny Hamlin in 2025, as Chris Gabehart moved into a competition role.
Allen was previously announced as the crew chief for Taylor Gray and the No. 54 Toyota GR Supra in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. However, with Allen's jump into the Cup Series, Joe Gibbs Racing has elected to put Jason Ratcliff on top of the pit box for the rookie driver.
“I’m thrilled to join Taylor and the 54 team for the 2025 season,” said Ratcliff. “After a year away from the track, I’m eager to return to the pit box every weekend. Taylor has the talent and determination to excel in NASCAR, and it's our mission to help him achieve that success.”
Across the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series, Ratcliff has collected 72 victories working with 28 different drivers, and collected the 2009 Xfinity Series title with Kyle Busch. Ratcliff holds the record for most victories by an Xfinity crew chief with 57.
After the 2023 season, Ratcliff stepped down from his post as crew chief and was named Joe Gibbs Racing's Team/Driver Coordinator for 2024 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series.
“We take a lot of pride in our Xfinity Series program and the depth of talent that we have been able to maintain,” said Joe Gibbs, owner and founder of Joe Gibbs Racing. “Tyler Allen was successful at the Cup level with us while working under Adam Stevens and was impressive last season in the Xfinity Series leading that 20 team to eight wins while working with a number of different drivers. We have an exciting young and talented team on the 54 car.
“It is also exciting to have Jason Ratcliff back on the pit box in the Xfinity Series to work with Taylor Gray next season,” added Gibbs. “He has contributed so much to our organization over his career.”