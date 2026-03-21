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Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace Secure Front Row Sweep For 23XI Racing

Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace collected the top-two starting spots for Sunday's Goodyear 400 at Darlington, making it a front row sweep for 23XI Racing.
Toby Christie|
Tyler Reddick will lead the field to the green flag in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington.
Tyler Reddick will lead the field to the green flag in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington. | Matt Marrie | Racing America On SI

Darlington, S.C. -- 23XI Racing continued its hot start to the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season on Saturday afternoon at Darlington Raceway as Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace swept the front row for the organization in qualifying for Sunday's Goodyear 400.

Reddick, driving the No. 45 Xfinity Toyota Camry, turned a fast lap time of 29.072 seconds (169.152 mph), which allowed him to secure his 14th career pole position.

With a new package for this weekend's race at Darlington, which increased horsepower and decreased downforce, the cars have been hard to handle for drivers. Several competitors, including Reddick, caught the outside wall during their qualifying runs.

"I feel like the topic of conversation kind of caught wind, if you will, two weeks ago or so, how tricky it was going to be coming into here with less downforce and more power," Reddick said of the challenge of the new package in his post-qualifying press conference. "And yeah, just it was super important to have good work back at Airspeed on the simulator for what adjustments we needed to make for that."

Despite the scrape into the outside wall, Reddick was able to top Wallace by a margin of 0.124 seconds for the top qualifying time in the session, and the driver, who started the season off with a historic run of three consecutive wins, will attempt to snag his fourth win of the year from the pole.

Reddick said he felt good about his lap after getting through the first set of turns successfully, but wasn't sure how things looked after he got into the wall.

"I knew qualifying was going to be really tough. And a lot of drivers were having trouble finding that edge, that limit, in Turn 1, and I nailed that pretty good. I felt pretty good about the lap going down the backstraightaway," Reddick explained. "And I truly think I just kind of underdid it through the center of [Turns] 3 and 4, and just felt like I had to get on the gas and get off the corner, and basically ran into the wall."

Reddick says the scrape created cosmetic damage to his No. 45 machine, and will not impact his ability to start from the front of the field on Sunday.

In addition to Reddick, Carson Hocevar, Michael McDowell, Erik Jones, and Ty Gibbs also made contact with the outside wall during their qualifying runs.

For 23XI Racing, a team owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, this is its second-ever front row qualifying sweep.

Wallace is racing with an extra spring in his step this week, as he and his wife Amanda welcomed their second child into the world on Thursday.

Chase Elliott nabbed the third position in the qualifying session, and he will be joined in the second row of Sunday's starting lineup by Kyle Larson, his Hendrick Motorsports teammate.

Elliott's No. 9 Chevrolet was among three cars that failed pre-race inspection multiple times on Saturday. The others were the No. 17 RFK Racing Ford, and the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford. All three teams had their car chiefs ejected for the remainder of the weekend, and have lost their pit selection for the race.

Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher were able to lockdown the third row for RFK Racing as they'll start fifth and sixth, while Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, and Austin Dillon rounded out the top-10 qualifiers.

Official Goodyear 400 Starting Lineup

Pos

Car

Driver

Lap time

Speed

1

45

Tyler Reddick

29.072

169.152

2

23

Bubba Wallace

29.196

168.472

3

9

Chase Elliott

29.319

167.727

4

5

Kyle Larson

29.377

167.396

5

6

Brad Keselowski

29.424

167.129

6

17

Chris Buescher

29.443

167.021

7

12

Ryan Blaney

29.476

166.834

8

8

Kyle Busch

29.478

166.823

9

11

Denny Hamlin

29.500

166.698

10

3

Austin Dillon

29.538

166.484

11

7

Daniel Suarez

29.550

166.416

12

2

Austin Cindric

29.570

166.304

13

24

William Byron

29.601

166.130

14

35

Riley Herbst

29.613

166.062

15

48

Justin Allgaier

29.624

166.001

16

77

Carson Hocevar

29.677

165.704

17

60

Ryan Preece

29.708

165.531

18

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

29.721

165.459

19

38

Zane Smith

29.723

165.448

20

71

Michael McDowell

29.731

165.403

21

42

John Hunter Nemechek

29.776

165.153

22

20

Christopher Bell

29.785

165.103

23

19

Chase Briscoe

29.819

164.915

24

43

Erik Jones

29.825

164.882

25

1

Ross Chastain

29.847

164.760

26

21

Josh Berry

29.878

164.589

27

16

AJ Allmendinger

29.885

164.551

28

54

Ty Gibbs

29.889

164.529

29

22

Joey Logano

29.912

164.402

30

4

Noah Gragson

29.980

164.029

31

34

Todd Gilliland

29.997

163.936

32

88

Connor Zilisch

30.091

163.424

33

97

Shane van Gisbergen

30.125

163.240

34

51

Cody Ware

30.309

162.249

35

41

Cole Custer

30.422

161.646

36

10

Ty Dillon

30.584

160.790

37

66

Timmy Hill

32.044

153.464

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Published | Modified
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

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