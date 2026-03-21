Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace Secure Front Row Sweep For 23XI Racing
Darlington, S.C. -- 23XI Racing continued its hot start to the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season on Saturday afternoon at Darlington Raceway as Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace swept the front row for the organization in qualifying for Sunday's Goodyear 400.
Reddick, driving the No. 45 Xfinity Toyota Camry, turned a fast lap time of 29.072 seconds (169.152 mph), which allowed him to secure his 14th career pole position.
With a new package for this weekend's race at Darlington, which increased horsepower and decreased downforce, the cars have been hard to handle for drivers. Several competitors, including Reddick, caught the outside wall during their qualifying runs.
"I feel like the topic of conversation kind of caught wind, if you will, two weeks ago or so, how tricky it was going to be coming into here with less downforce and more power," Reddick said of the challenge of the new package in his post-qualifying press conference. "And yeah, just it was super important to have good work back at Airspeed on the simulator for what adjustments we needed to make for that."
Despite the scrape into the outside wall, Reddick was able to top Wallace by a margin of 0.124 seconds for the top qualifying time in the session, and the driver, who started the season off with a historic run of three consecutive wins, will attempt to snag his fourth win of the year from the pole.
Reddick said he felt good about his lap after getting through the first set of turns successfully, but wasn't sure how things looked after he got into the wall.
"I knew qualifying was going to be really tough. And a lot of drivers were having trouble finding that edge, that limit, in Turn 1, and I nailed that pretty good. I felt pretty good about the lap going down the backstraightaway," Reddick explained. "And I truly think I just kind of underdid it through the center of [Turns] 3 and 4, and just felt like I had to get on the gas and get off the corner, and basically ran into the wall."
Reddick says the scrape created cosmetic damage to his No. 45 machine, and will not impact his ability to start from the front of the field on Sunday.
In addition to Reddick, Carson Hocevar, Michael McDowell, Erik Jones, and Ty Gibbs also made contact with the outside wall during their qualifying runs.
For 23XI Racing, a team owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, this is its second-ever front row qualifying sweep.
Wallace is racing with an extra spring in his step this week, as he and his wife Amanda welcomed their second child into the world on Thursday.
Chase Elliott nabbed the third position in the qualifying session, and he will be joined in the second row of Sunday's starting lineup by Kyle Larson, his Hendrick Motorsports teammate.
Elliott's No. 9 Chevrolet was among three cars that failed pre-race inspection multiple times on Saturday. The others were the No. 17 RFK Racing Ford, and the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford. All three teams had their car chiefs ejected for the remainder of the weekend, and have lost their pit selection for the race.
Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher were able to lockdown the third row for RFK Racing as they'll start fifth and sixth, while Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, and Austin Dillon rounded out the top-10 qualifiers.
Official Goodyear 400 Starting Lineup
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap time
Speed
1
45
Tyler Reddick
29.072
169.152
2
23
Bubba Wallace
29.196
168.472
3
9
Chase Elliott
29.319
167.727
4
5
Kyle Larson
29.377
167.396
5
6
Brad Keselowski
29.424
167.129
6
17
Chris Buescher
29.443
167.021
7
12
Ryan Blaney
29.476
166.834
8
8
Kyle Busch
29.478
166.823
9
11
Denny Hamlin
29.500
166.698
10
3
Austin Dillon
29.538
166.484
11
7
Daniel Suarez
29.550
166.416
12
2
Austin Cindric
29.570
166.304
13
24
William Byron
29.601
166.130
14
35
Riley Herbst
29.613
166.062
15
48
Justin Allgaier
29.624
166.001
16
77
Carson Hocevar
29.677
165.704
17
60
Ryan Preece
29.708
165.531
18
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
29.721
165.459
19
38
Zane Smith
29.723
165.448
20
71
Michael McDowell
29.731
165.403
21
42
John Hunter Nemechek
29.776
165.153
22
20
Christopher Bell
29.785
165.103
23
19
Chase Briscoe
29.819
164.915
24
43
Erik Jones
29.825
164.882
25
1
Ross Chastain
29.847
164.760
26
21
Josh Berry
29.878
164.589
27
16
AJ Allmendinger
29.885
164.551
28
54
Ty Gibbs
29.889
164.529
29
22
Joey Logano
29.912
164.402
30
4
Noah Gragson
29.980
164.029
31
34
Todd Gilliland
29.997
163.936
32
88
Connor Zilisch
30.091
163.424
33
97
Shane van Gisbergen
30.125
163.240
34
51
Cody Ware
30.309
162.249
35
41
Cole Custer
30.422
161.646
36
10
Ty Dillon
30.584
160.790
37
66
Timmy Hill
32.044
153.464
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Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie