Tyler Reddick Paces Practice for NASCAR All-Star Race
Tyler Reddick, who was one of the four contenders for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series championship, was the fastest driver in Friday afternoon's practice session for Sunday's NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE for 23XI Racing, Reddick turned a fast lap of 18.198 seconds (123.640 mph) around the 0.625-mile short track. Reddick turned a total of 101 laps in the session, and his fastest lap came on his 54th circuit around the track.
Chase Elliott fired off with some sluggish short-run speed in the practice session, but after an adjustment from crew chief Alan Gustafson, Elliott returned to the track with much faster short-run speed. As a result, Elliott was able to turn the second-fastest lap of the session (18.233 seconds).
Bubba Wallace was the quickest of the 18 All-Star Open Race competitors in the session as he was third-fastest with a lap time of 18.237 seconds.
Christopher Bell was fourth-fastest in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, and he was followed by Erik Jones, the second-fastest of the All-Star Open cars in the session.
Ross Chastain, Brad Keselowski, William Byron, Kyle Busch, and defending NASCAR All-Star Race winner Joey Logano rounded out the top 10 fastest in the practice session.
NASCAR All-Star Race Practice Results
Rank
Car
Driver
Lap time
Diff
1
45
Tyler Reddick
18.198
--
2
9
Chase Elliott
18.233
0.035
3
23
Bubba Wallace*
18.237
0.039
4
20
Christopher Bell
18.265
0.067
5
43
Erik Jones*
18.271
0.073
6
1
Ross Chastain
18.274
0.076
7
6
Brad Keselowski
18.290
0.092
8
24
William Byron
18.294
0.096
9
8
Kyle Busch
18.307
0.109
10
22
Joey Logano
18.313
0.115
11
21
Josh Berry
18.320
0.122
12
54
Ty Gibbs*
18.321
0.123
13
2
Austin Cindric
18.327
0.129
14
34
Todd Gilliland*
18.349
0.151
15
99
Daniel Suarez
18.361
0.163
16
42
John Hunter Nemechek*
18.364
0.166
17
12
Ryan Blaney
18.373
0.175
18
11
Denny Hamlin
18.390
0.192
19
35
Riley Herbst* #
18.400
0.202
20
10
Ty Dillon*
18.416
0.218
21
7
Justin Haley*
18.420
0.222
22
60
Ryan Preece*
18.421
0.223
23
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
18.423
0.225
24
5
Justin Allgaier(i)
18.434
0.236
25
19
Chase Briscoe
18.437
0.239
26
4
Noah Gragson
18.440
0.242
27
77
Carson Hocevar
18.441
0.243
28
88
Shane van Gisbergen* #
18.447
0.249
29
38
Zane Smith*
18.471
0.273
30
17
Chris Buescher
18.476
0.278
31
16
AJ Allmendinger*
18.487
0.289
32
48
Alex Bowman
18.500
0.302
33
71
Michael McDowell*
18.512
0.314
34
51
Harrison Burton
18.529
0.331
35
3
Austin Dillon
18.549
0.351
36
41
Cole Custer*
18.580
0.382
37
15
Cody Ware*
18.682
0.484
38
66
Chad Finchum*
19.212
1.014
* indicates driver racing in NASCAR All-Star Open Race
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender