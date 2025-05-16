Racing America Logo

Tyler Reddick Paces Practice for NASCAR All-Star Race

Toby Christie

Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tyler Reddick, who was one of the four contenders for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series championship, was the fastest driver in Friday afternoon's practice session for Sunday's NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE for 23XI Racing, Reddick turned a fast lap of 18.198 seconds (123.640 mph) around the 0.625-mile short track. Reddick turned a total of 101 laps in the session, and his fastest lap came on his 54th circuit around the track.

Chase Elliott fired off with some sluggish short-run speed in the practice session, but after an adjustment from crew chief Alan Gustafson, Elliott returned to the track with much faster short-run speed. As a result, Elliott was able to turn the second-fastest lap of the session (18.233 seconds).

Bubba Wallace was the quickest of the 18 All-Star Open Race competitors in the session as he was third-fastest with a lap time of 18.237 seconds.

Christopher Bell was fourth-fastest in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, and he was followed by Erik Jones, the second-fastest of the All-Star Open cars in the session.

Ross Chastain, Brad Keselowski, William Byron, Kyle Busch, and defending NASCAR All-Star Race winner Joey Logano rounded out the top 10 fastest in the practice session.

NASCAR All-Star Race Practice Results

Rank

Car

Driver

Lap time

Diff

1

45

Tyler Reddick

18.198

--

2

9

Chase Elliott

18.233

0.035

3

23

Bubba Wallace*

18.237

0.039

4

20

Christopher Bell

18.265

0.067

5

43

Erik Jones*

18.271

0.073

6

1

Ross Chastain

18.274

0.076

7

6

Brad Keselowski

18.290

0.092

8

24

William Byron

18.294

0.096

9

8

Kyle Busch

18.307

0.109

10

22

Joey Logano

18.313

0.115

11

21

Josh Berry

18.320

0.122

12

54

Ty Gibbs*

18.321

0.123

13

2

Austin Cindric

18.327

0.129

14

34

Todd Gilliland*

18.349

0.151

15

99

Daniel Suarez

18.361

0.163

16

42

John Hunter Nemechek*

18.364

0.166

17

12

Ryan Blaney

18.373

0.175

18

11

Denny Hamlin

18.390

0.192

19

35

Riley Herbst* #

18.400

0.202

20

10

Ty Dillon*

18.416

0.218

21

7

Justin Haley*

18.420

0.222

22

60

Ryan Preece*

18.421

0.223

23

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

18.423

0.225

24

5

Justin Allgaier(i)

18.434

0.236

25

19

Chase Briscoe

18.437

0.239

26

4

Noah Gragson

18.440

0.242

27

77

Carson Hocevar

18.441

0.243

28

88

Shane van Gisbergen* #

18.447

0.249

29

38

Zane Smith*

18.471

0.273

30

17

Chris Buescher

18.476

0.278

31

16

AJ Allmendinger*

18.487

0.289

32

48

Alex Bowman

18.500

0.302

33

71

Michael McDowell*

18.512

0.314

34

51

Harrison Burton

18.529

0.331

35

3

Austin Dillon

18.549

0.351

36

41

Cole Custer*

18.580

0.382

37

15

Cody Ware*

18.682

0.484

38

66

Chad Finchum*

19.212

1.014

* indicates driver racing in NASCAR All-Star Open Race
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

