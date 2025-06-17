Tyler Reddick Running Superman Scheme in Collaboration with Upper Deck
Upper Deck, a worldwide sports and entertainment trading card manufacturer, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, announced on Tuesday an exclusive trading card set that combines DC Studios’ first feature film “Superman”, and NASCAR’s 23XI Racing team.
Through a collaboration with NASCAR, this unique collecting experience marks the first trading card set with Upper Deck to produce 23XI Racing collectibles. Earlier this year, the two parties announced an expansion of their partnership, which originally began in 2024.
The first release debuts the “Superman” x 23XI Racing machine, commissioned by sponsor Upper Deck, before it hits the racetrack with Tyler Reddick and the no. 45 Toyota Camry XSE at Echo Park Speedway in Hampton, Georgia on June 28. The trading card set, and racecar will debut before the movie’s release on July 11.
“We’re constantly exploring new ways fans can enjoy and collect their favorite athletes and characters, and what better way to kick off the summer of ‘Superman’ than with an exciting crossover that marries the DC cinematic universe with the world of NASCAR,” said Upper Deck President Jason Masherah. “We continue to expand our footprint in the sports collectibles industry, bringing different sports to the forefront with innovative collecting experiences that fans and collectors can’t find anywhere else. I can’t wait to see how Superman and racing fans react to these trading cards with the 23XI collectible in conjunction with NASCAR.”
To celebrate this collaboration of unprecedented proportions, collectors are able to purchase the first of two trading card drops featuring the car design on Upper Deck e-Pack, the premier online trading and collectibles platform, the second one coming on race-day, June 28.
“Our goal at 23XI is always to raise the bar and connect with fans in creative ways, including how they collect and engage with our drivers,” said Steve Lauletta, President of 23XI Racing. “Through our relationship with Upper Deck, we continue to deliver unique experiences that fans can cherish forever.”
The ‘Superman’ x 23XI Upper Deck design will be featured on Tyler Reddick’s No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE when the NASCAR Cup Series competes at EchoPark Speedway, formerly known as Atlanta Motor Speedway, on June 28, the first event of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign to be broadcast on TNT.