Tyler Reddick, Wife Alexa Expecting Second Child in June 2025
NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick and his wife Alexa Reddick are expecting their second child together, the couple officially announced on Wednesday via social media.
The post was made jointly between the Instagram accounts of Alexa and Tyler Reddick on New Year's Day, with a caption reading: "A new year and a new family member is coming to the Reddick household! Baby #2 arriving in June!"
Reddick, a native of Corning, California, officially tied the knot earlier this year -- on July 28, 2024 -- after several years of dating. The couple has one child together, a son, Beau (4).
The 28-year-old driver currently competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series for 23XI Racing -- an organization co-owned by future NASCAR Hall of Famer Denny Hamlin and NBA superstar Michael Jordan.
In his second season competing for 23XI Racing in the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE, Reddick managed to capture three victories -- at Talladega Superspeedway, Michigan International Speedway, and Homestead-Miami Speedway.
After an impressive run of finishes in the Summer, Reddick was able to clinch the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series regular-season championship, and with his victory at Homestead, locked himself into the Championship 4.
The announcement is the continuation of an exciting end to the off-season for 23XI Racing. Just five days prior, Denny Hamlin confirmed that he and his fiancé Jordan Fish, are expecting their third child in June 2025.
Reddick will return to the driver's seat of his No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota Camry XSE in 2025, beginning with the NASCAR Clash at the historic Bowman-Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.