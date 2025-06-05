U.S. Court of Appeals Rules in NASCAR's Favor; Injunction Vacated
On Thursday, the U.S. Court of Appeals, which previously heard a case from NASCAR about overturning a preliminary injunction awarded to the teams in December, ruled in favor of the sanctioning body.
The injunction had allowed 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, who collectively make up six of the 36 Chartered Teams in the NASCAR Cup Series, to continue competing as such for the duration of the ongoing lawsuit between the two parties.
With this ruling, which vacates the preliminary injunction, both 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports are at risk of losing their charters – not only the ones that they previously purchased/inherited, but also the ones they obtained from Stewart-Haas Racing in the off-season.
Neither 23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports, nor their lead attorney Jeffrey Kessler have made a statement on the ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals.
23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports will have a 14-day window to petition for a rehearing or a hearing in front of all of the appeals judge. However, the ruling would not be eligible to come into effect until seven days after that deadline passes.
That 14-day window closes on June 19, with the seven-day waiting after that (in which the reversal of the injunction would be able to be enforced) would open up on June 26 – just days before the NASCAR Cup Series event at EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway).
This is a developing story, additional details will be added as they come in.