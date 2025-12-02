UniFirst Continues Partnership With Elliott, Announces 2026 Races

UniFirst's partnership with Hendrick Motorsports and Chase Elliott continues into 2026, with the brand offering primary sponsorship for Elliott's No. 9 entry in the NASCAR Cup Series for five races.

UniFirst and Hendrick Motorsports' partnership enters its seventh season in 2026. Elliott is the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion, with 21 wins in his career since debuting in 2015.

“We’re excited for another season of partnership with Hendrick Motorsports and Chase Elliott,” said David Katz, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at UniFirst. “The team consistently represents the highest levels of performance and integrity, and we are proud to have our brand associated with them. We are looking forward to getting back on the track and are looking forward to bringing home some wins in 2026.”

The first race of the UniFirst partnership in 2026 will be the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on March 22. The UniFirst car returns to the track one week later at Martinsville Speedway on March 29.

The UniFirst No. 9 Chevrolet will tackle another short track, Richmond Raceway, on Saturday, August 15. The entry then heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 on October 11.

The last race of the year for the UniFirst car will be the Xfinity 500, also at Martinsville Speedway, on November 1, one week before the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race.

“I’m eager to see what 2026 has in store for our No. 9 team after a solid 2025,” said Elliott. “We’ll have the UniFirst colors on board at tracks where we had some promising runs last year, and that makes me confident we can build on those and hopefully get UniFirst to victory lane in the process.”

UniFirst was the primary sponsor for Elliott in five races during the 2025 season as well. Elliott earned two top-10 finishes in those races, with eighth-place results at Darlington and the Charlotte ROVAL.

As the Official Workwear Provider for Hendrick Motorsports, UniFirst supplies uniforms, workwear and facility services to the team as well as its sister company, Hendrick Automotive Group.

Elliott earned two wins, 11 top-fives and 19 top-10s during the 2025 season, where he finished eighth in the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings.

Following the season, Elliott was named the NASCAR Cup Series Most Popular Driver for the 2025 season. It is the eighth consecutive year Elliott has been voted Most Popular Driver. His father, 1988 NASCAR Cup Series champion Bill Elliott, was voted Most Popular Driver 16 times during his career.

Recommended Articles: