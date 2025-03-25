UniFirst, HMS Reveal Chase Elliott Throwback Scheme for Darlington
2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott, in collaboration with Hendrick Motorsports and long-time sponsorship partner UniFirst, will be honoring Ken Schrader at Darlington Raceway, the team announced on Tuesday.
As part of NASCAR’s annual Throwback Weekend celebration, Elliott will be piloting a specially designed No. 9 UniFirst Chevrolet in the Goodyear 400, which is set to take place on Sunday, April 6.
The white, green, and gray paint scheme is a nod to the No. 25 Kodiak Chevrolet that Ken Schrader piloted throughout the 1994 NASCAR Winston Cup Series campaign, a season in which the Fenton, Missouri-native picked up nine top-five and 18 top-10 finishes.
While piloting that Kodiak No. 25 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, Schrader recorded a fourth-place result in the NASCAR Winston Cup Series point standings – one of the three top-five point finishes Schrader had throughout his career.
Schrader was a mainstay at Hendrick Motorsports in the late 1980s and early 1990s, staying present at the organization’s No. 25 entry from 1988 to 1996, before moving on to Andy Petree Racing in 1997.
Elliott, a seven-time winner of NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver Award, is still in search of his first NASCAR Cup Series victory of 2025, having recorded a single top-five and three top-10 finishes in the first six events of the year, currently sitting sixth in points.
The Dawsonville, Georgia-native is a 19-time NASCAR Cup Series winner, and has been a mainstay at Hendrick Motorsports, the winningest organization in the NASCAR Cup Series, for the last decade. However, in his last 76 tries at NASCAR’s top level, the 29-year-old driver has only recorded a single victory, coming last season at Texas Motor Speedway.
Elliott will look to tackle the tough confines of Darlington Raceway, a racetrack where in 16 prior starts at NASCAR’s top-level, the driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet has recorded four top-five finishes, with a best finish of third-place.