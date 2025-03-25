UniFirst, HMS Reveal Chase Elliott Throwback Scheme for Darlington

Throwing it back next weekend at @TooToughToTame! This show-stopping No. 9 UniFirst Chevy features a stunning livery that pays homage to Ken Schrader, and @TeamHendrick's No. 25 paint scheme from the early '90s. Get set to cheer on @chaseelliott . Let’s Go! #UniFirstRacing pic.twitter.com/gK9d1KIovW