Upper Deck Expands Relationship with 23XI Racing
Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in sports and entertainment collectibles, has inked a multi-year sponsorship agreement with NASCAR Cup Series team 23XI Racing, the organization confirmed on Thursday.
The expanded partnership will continue to see Upper Deck highlighted on-track with 23XI Racing's drivers and feature Upper Deck Authenticated memorabilia and race-used collectables.
Upper Deck will commence its expanded deal with Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Circuit of The Americas (COTA), serving as a primary sponsor of Corey Heim and Sam Hunt Racing. Heim was recently confirmed as 23XI Racing’s first-ever development driver, which will include a slate of NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series events.
The brand will also return to 23XI Racing's NASCAR Cup Series program as a primary sponsor of Tyler Reddick and the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE in the Summer event at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
“We’re eager to continue connecting new audiences to the world of racing with a fresh approach, especially after the excitement from our initial collaboration,” said Jason Masherah, president of Upper Deck. “We look forward to expanding on last season’s success and creating lasting memories through unique memorabilia and collectibles.”
The collaboration is set to extend beyond the track to include a premium memorabilia collection featuring authentic race-used pieces from all of 23XI’s teams and drivers, including race-worn items, car-raced items, autographed artwork, and more.
When 23XI Racing and Upper Deck partnered last season, it marked the first additions to the Upper Deck roster in more than two decades. This season, Riley Herbst and Corey Heim join Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace on the growing roster.
“Following a thrilling start to our partnership last season with Tyler securing the regular season championship in the Upper Deck Toyota, we’re excited to expand our relationship with Upper Deck," said Steve Lauletta, President of 23XI Racing. "We’re always interested in unique ways to connect with fans and this collaboration continues to be a great way to do that. We look forward to generating more memorable moments this year and sharing those moments with fans through the exciting world of collectibles.”
Upper Deck’s 23XI Racing memorabilia collection will be available this year through the Upper Deck Store and Upper Deck Certified Diamond Dealer hobby shops.