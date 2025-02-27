Racing America Logo

Upper Deck Expands Relationship with 23XI Racing

Upper Deck is set to continue its relationship with 23XI Racing, as part of a new multi-year sponsorship agreement.

Joseph Srigley

Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in sports and entertainment collectibles, has inked a multi-year sponsorship agreement with NASCAR Cup Series team 23XI Racing, the organization confirmed on Thursday.

The expanded partnership will continue to see Upper Deck highlighted on-track with 23XI Racing's drivers and feature Upper Deck Authenticated memorabilia and race-used collectables.

Upper Deck will commence its expanded deal with Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Circuit of The Americas (COTA), serving as a primary sponsor of Corey Heim and Sam Hunt Racing. Heim was recently confirmed as 23XI Racing’s first-ever development driver, which will include a slate of NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series events.

The brand will also return to 23XI Racing's NASCAR Cup Series program as a primary sponsor of Tyler Reddick and the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE in the Summer event at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“We’re eager to continue connecting new audiences to the world of racing with a fresh approach, especially after the excitement from our initial collaboration,” said Jason Masherah, president of Upper Deck. “We look forward to expanding on last season’s success and creating lasting memories through unique memorabilia and collectibles.”

The collaboration is set to extend beyond the track to include a premium memorabilia collection featuring authentic race-used pieces from all of 23XI’s teams and drivers, including race-worn items, car-raced items, autographed artwork, and more.

When 23XI Racing and Upper Deck partnered last season, it marked the first additions to the Upper Deck roster in more than two decades. This season, Riley Herbst and Corey Heim join Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace on the growing roster.

“Following a thrilling start to our partnership last season with Tyler securing the regular season championship in the Upper Deck Toyota, we’re excited to expand our relationship with Upper Deck," said Steve Lauletta, President of 23XI Racing. "We’re always interested in unique ways to connect with fans and this collaboration continues to be a great way to do that. We look forward to generating more memorable moments this year and sharing those moments with fans through the exciting world of collectibles.”

Upper Deck’s 23XI Racing memorabilia collection will be available this year through the Upper Deck Store and Upper Deck Certified Diamond Dealer hobby shops.

Recommended Articles:

feed

Published |Modified
Joseph Srigley
JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Joseph Srigley covers NASCAR for TobyChristie.com, Racing America, and OnSI, and is the owner of the #SrigleyStats brand. With a higher education in the subjects of business, mathematics, and data analytics, Joseph is able to fully understand the inner workings of the sport through multiple points of perspective.

Home/News