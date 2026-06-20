Van Gisbergen Rolls To San Diego Street Course Cup Series Pole

Shane van Gisbergen was already the heavy favorite to win Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Anduril 250 at Naval Base Coronado. Saturday's qualifying session did nothing to change that opinion, as van Gisbergen charged to his sixth career pole position.

But even van Gisbergen wasn't perfect on his qualifying run around the 3.4-mile street course on the San Diego Naval Base, as he slightly caught a concrete barrier with the right side of his car during the session.

SVG says he was shocked that his run was pole-worthy.

“A little bit, yeah. I thought the track would be better, and I thought people would execute a bit better,” van Gisbergen explained. “But, as I said, it’s just so difficult, there are three or four corners you’re seeing for the first time of the day, and it’s on your heater. Amazing.”

Van Gisbergen felt he was the weak link for the No. 97 Trackhouse Racing team on Saturday.

“Yeah, I guess the Red Bull Chevrolet is really good,” van Gisbergen said. “Thank you to Trackhouse for doing a great job from yesterday, and just need to get the driver better.”

If van Gisbergen thinks his driving skills at the street course are the weak link for his team this weekend, that allows us to conclude there are no true weak links with the No. 97 team. It will likely take a really special performance from another competitor, or perhaps a dislodged manhole cover to stop van Gisbergen on Sunday afternoon.

Joining van Gisbergen on the front row for Sunday's race is Carson Hocevar, the driver of the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet.

Ryan Blaney, Zane Smith, and Todd Gilliland rounded out the top-10 qualifiers.

Tyler Reddick is usually near the top of the speed charts anytime the NASCAR Cup Series heads to a road course or street course, but on Saturday, he was only able to clock in 17th-fastest. Reddick looked a little out of his element, and even went for a spin into a tire barrier late in the session.

Anduril 250 Starting Lineup

1. 97 - Shane van Gisbergen

2. 77 - Carson Hocevar

3. 12 - Ryan Blaney

4. 38 - Zane Smith

5. 34 - Todd Gilliland

6. 7 - Daniel Suarez

7. 60 - Ryan Preece

8. 88 - Connor Zilisch

9. 71 - Michael McDowell

10. 33 - Austin Hill

11. 54 - Ty Gibbs

12. 23 - Bubba Wallace

13. 67 - Corey Heim

14. 5 - Kyle Larson

15. 16 - A.J. Allmendinger

16. 17 - Chris Buescher

17. 45 - Tyler Reddick

18. 3 - Austin Dillon

19. 22 - Joey Logano

20. 48 - Alex Bowman

21. 91 - Kevin Magnussen

22. 19 - Chase Briscoe

23. 1 - Ross Chastain

24. 35 - Riley Herbst

25. 41 - Cole Custer

26. 11 - Denny Hamlin

27. 24 - William Byron

28. 42 - John Hunter Nemechek

29. 6 - Brad Keselowski

30. 9 - Chase Elliott

31. 2 - Austin Cindric

32. 4 - Noah Gragson

33. 47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

34. 10 - Ty Dillon

35. 21 - Josh Berry

36. 84 - Jimmie Johnson

37. 20 - Christopher Bell

38. 43 - Erik Jones

39. 51 - Cody Ware