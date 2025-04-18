Venturini Motorsports, Legendary ARCA Team, Sold to Nitro Motorsports
Venturini Motorsports, a legendary championship-winning ARCA Menards Series team, which formerly fielded part-time entries in the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Craftsman Truck Series ranks, has reached an agreement to sell its organization to Nitro Motorsports.
Venturini Motorsports will be rebranded as Nitro Motorsports following the transition.
The teams made the announcement during a Friday afternoon press conference at Rockingham Speedway ahead of Saturday's ARCA Menards Series East Rockingham ARCA 125. Venturini Motorsports is fielding two entries, the No. 20 and 25 Toyotas, in Saturday's East race at Rockingham.
“I want to thank my wife, my parents, my team, Jack Irving, Tyler Gibbs, and Ron Drager. Each of them is what has made this journey so very special,” said Venturini Motorsports team owner Billy Venturini.
For Billy Venturini, the grind of competing as a team owner in the ARCA Menards Series for 20 years led to him missing out on a lot of things in his life. As he approaches 50 years old, Venturini said in the emotional press conference that he is ready to move on.
“The last 20 years [as owner and General Manager] have been very rewarding, but also incredibly demanding. I love what this sport has given to me, but in return, I gave it everything I had," Venturini said. "So the time has come to be able to prioritize other things ahead of racing. As a racer, nothing comes before the sport. I understood, I believed, and lived by it. But it’s now time to prepare for my departure."
The deal, which will give ownership of the Venturini Motorsports team to Nitro Motorspotts, will go into effect on October 15, 2025. The team will continue its longstanding partnership with Toyota GAZOO Racing, and current team owner Billy Venturini will take on the role of General Manager through the end of the 2026 ARCA Menards Series season.
The Nitro Motorsports team, owned by Nick Tucker, entered into a technical alliance with Venturini Motorsports ahead of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series season. According to Billy Venturini, several entities had reached out in reference to purchasing the legendary race team, but the decision to sell to Nitro Motorsports was made due to the feeling that Tucker would be the best steward of carrying on the legacy of the Venturini Motorsports team.
“I knew that the person who was to take this team over when the time came needed to be someone who carried that same passion and intensity that I did," Venturini said. "Nick is that guy. Nick seems like the perfect fit to continue this program for the team and for Toyota with the same devotion to drivers development as I have.”
Tucker agrees that finding common ground with Venturini made the decision to sell to Nitro Motorsports an easier one for Venturini.
"Billy and I are cut from the same cloth of being born into the sport with a racing family, working up through the ranks at all levels and seeing how to build a driver with an intimate view that very few have. I want to thank Toyota for believing in my vision to carry forward their goals and Billy for the forethought to bring us in to carry forward the torch," Tucker said.
As Toyota transitions to Nitro Motorsports as the manufacturer's flagship organization in the ARCA Menards Series, the auto maker was thankful for the the Venturini family for their contributions and dedication over the years.
“Billy Venturini and the entire Venturini Motorsports organization have been incredible partners for TRD. Over the years, we’ve shared countless wins and developed some of the sport’s brightest talents together. What makes the relationship special is not just the success on the track, but the trust, integrity, and friendship that define how we work together. Billy’s passion for racing and commitment to driver development truly embody what we value at TRD,” said Jack Irving, General Manager, TRD.
Venturini Motorsports has fielded four full-time entries in the ARCA Menards Series this season, car Nos. 15, 20, 25, and 55.
Since opening its doors ahead of the 1982 ARCA season, the organization has won five ARCA Menards Series championships and nearly 100 race victories, and has dabbled in the three NASCAR National Series divisions (NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Craftsman Truck Series) over the years.