Veteran Spotter Eddie D'Hondt Joins Spire Motorsports on Multi-Year Deal
Veteran NASCAR spotter Eddie D'Hondt will move to Spire Motorsports for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign, working with Justin Haley and the No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro team starting next February with The Clash at Bowman-Gray Stadium.
D'Hondt made the official announcement Friday on social media, in a post that reads: "Very excited to announce a signed multi-year deal to join [Spire Motorsports] and the No. 7 team. Can't wait to get started and help building forward."
The 65-year-old spotter currently works with Josh Berry and the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team at Stewart-Haas Racing. With the organization shutting down at season's end, and Berry moving to Wood Brothers Racing in 2025, D'Hondt is taking another path forward.
It's the second major organization change in as many years for D'Hondt, who jumped over to Stewart-Haas Racing this season, after spending 12 years as a spotter for Hendrick Motorsports, in which time he worked with NASCAR Cup Series champions Jeff Gordon and Chase Elliott during that tenure.
There will be some familiarity within the No. 7 program for next season, though, as both D'Hondt and crew chief Rodney Childers are jumping from Stewart-Haas Racing to Spire Motorsports for the 2025 campaign, both working on the same team with driver Justin Haley.
Childers, D'Hondt, and Haley will get the off-season to develop a strong relationship before taking to the track for the first time in The Clash, taking place February 2 at the historic Bowman-Gray Stadium.