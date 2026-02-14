Viking, Alpha Prime Strike Deal For Alfredo To Race In No. 4 Car

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida -- It's been a tumultuous speedweek at Daytona International Speedway for Anthony Alfredo. On Thursday, the driver raced his way into the Daytona 500 field through the America 250 Florida Duel, only to find out he wouldn't make the race due to his No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet failing inspection after the race.

Fast forward to Saturday, and the roller coaster weekend continued for the 26-year-old racer in NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series qualifying for the United Rentals 300 at Daytona.

Alfredo, attempting his first start behind the wheel of the No. 96 Viking Motorsports Chevrolet, struggled during his qualifying lap, and by the time the full 42-car field was done turning qualifying laps, Alfredo was scored 38th-fastest.

Without owner points to fall back on, as the No. 96 team is new for this season, Alfredo found himself on the outside looking in for a starting spot in the United Rentals 300. While it was another heartbreaking blow for Alfredo, roughly an hour later, his Viking Motorsports team was able to work a deal to get him into the race.

According to Viking Motorsports, it worked out a partnership with Alpha Prime Racing that will put Alfredo behind the wheel of the No. 4 Chevrolet with DUDE Wipes as the primary sponsor for Saturday afternoon's United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway. Alfredo will take over for Caesar Bacarella, who had initially qualified 26th for the event.

Due to the driver change, Alfredo will have to drop to the rear of the field prior to the start of Saturday's race.

The United Rentals 300 is set for Saturday, February 14, and will be televised on The CW. Television coverage of the event is set to begin at 5:00 PM ET.

