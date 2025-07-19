Viking Motorsports Bringing ‘Banana Ball’ to NASCAR at Indianapolis
The CW Network and the Savannah Bananas are partnering with first-year NASCAR Xfinity Series team Viking Motorsports to sponsor the No. 99 Chevrolet in the series’ annual trip to the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 26, in what is destined to be a fruitful partnership.
It’s all a part of the network’s efforts to get the word out: ‘Banana Ball’ is coming to network television, with the Savannah Bananas facing off against the Texas Tailgaters in front of more than 40,000 fans at the sold-out Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The game will air on Sunday, July 27 at 3:00 PM ET.
“We’re thrilled to bring the excitement of the Savannah Bananas to NASCAR fans with this one-of-a-kind collaboration,” said Mike Perman, Senior Vice President of CW Sports. “Partnering with Viking Motorsports allows us to engage a passionate and loyal sports audience ahead of the Bananas’ broadcast debut on The CW.”
As part of the celebrations, Matt DiBenedetto will drive the No. 99 Savannah Bananas Chevrolet in the Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday, before traveling to Philadelphia to throw out the first pitch at the game on Sunday afternoon.
“We’re honored to represent The CW and the Savannah Bananas on track at Indianapolis,” said Don Sackett, owner of Viking Motorsports. “This partnership is a perfect reflection of what Viking Motorsports is all about – pushing boundaries, engaging fans, and having fun doing it. We’re excited to help bring the energy of Banana Ball to the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Matt behind the wheel.”
Founded in 2016, the Savannah Bananas have completely revolutionized the baseball experience, captivating the nation with choreographed dances, flaming bats, celebratory antics, and nonstop surprises. With nearly 10 million followers on TikTok, the Bananas have been able to surpass every single team in the MLB, NFL, NBA, and NHL in social reach.
Since the Savannah Bananas began playing at the historic Grayson Stadium in 2016, every single game has sold out. It’s all a part of the team’s unique experience to marketing and catering to those who are consuming content in ways that differ from the typical sports fan.
This unique partnership is part of the continued commitment by The CW Network to further expand upon its presence in the sports space, which includes the NASCAR Xfinity Series, WWE NXT, Grand Slam Track, AVP Beach Volleyball, ACC and Pac-12 Football, and PBA professional bowling beginning in 2026.
The Pennzoil 250 will take place on Saturday, July 26 at 4:30 pm ET on The CW, IMS Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.