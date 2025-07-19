Viking Motorsports Bringing ‘Banana Ball’ to NASCAR at Indianapolis

This partnership? B-A-N-A-N-A-S🍌⚔️



Banana Ball goes from the diamond to the track next weekend riding on the No. 99 Chevrolet with @mattdracing at @IMS next Saturday! @TheCW_Sports @TheSavBananas @TheCW @NASCAR_Xfinity @NASCAR @TorqueWheels pic.twitter.com/3hpZ7ibuyC