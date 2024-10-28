Voting Open for 2024 NMPA Most Popular Driver Awards
The voting period for this year's National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA) Most Popular Driver Award has opened for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.
Beginning on Monday, October 28, 2024, fans will have the opportunity to cast their vote for the annual Most Popular Driver award in NASCAR's National Series.
Each person is eligible to cast a total of five votes for a single driver once per day, using their email address at NASCAR.com, or by logging onto the NASCAR Mobile App and casting their votes.
In order for a driver to be eligible for the NMPA Most Popular Driver Award (in the NASCAR Cup Series), a driver must have declared for NASCAR Cup Series points and must have been eligible for championship contention during the 2024 season.
The voting process will remain open until Thursday, November 21, 2024. The following evening, during the annual NASCAR Awards Ceremonies in Charlotte, North Carolina, the winners of the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series Most Popular Driver Awards will be announced.
Curtis Turner was the inaugural winner of NASCAR's Most Popular Driver Award in 1949, following the completion of NASCAR's inaugural Strickly Stock (now Cup Series) campaign. Since 1983, the award has been administered by the NMPA, and to this day, remains the only major award determined solely by fan vote.
NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Bill Elliott, the 1988 NASCAR Winston Cup Series Champion, holds the record for Most Popular Driver Awards with 16: 1984 to 1988, 1991 to 2000, and 2002. Dale Earnhardt, Jr. won the prestigious award for 15 consecutive seasons, from 2003 until his retirement in 2017.
Since Earnhardt retired from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition, Chase Elliott, son of NASCAR legend Bill Elliott, has captured the award in each of the last five seasons.
Justin Allgaier and Hailie Deegan are the most-recent winners of the award in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.