Wait... Did Carson Hocevar Actually Buy A Chili's?
Did Carson Hocevar, a full-time competitor in the NASCAR Cup Series, just buy a Chili’s?
If I'm being honest… I’m still not 100% sure.
Considering how Hocevar typically operates when interacting with fans on the internet, there’s a non-zero chance that this is just some kind of elaborate meme or prank. However, the driver of the No. 77 Chili’s-sponsored machine did make a Facebook post Friday that started with the words: “I BOUGHT MY HOMETOWN CHILI’S LOCATION IN PORTAGE, MICHIGAN."
That post continues with, “I am excited to announce after seeing this post, I made a call and got a hold of my friends at Chili’s. I wanted to be able to save this location as it’s very close to home. It shocked me to find out the folks at 107.7 RKR had no base to their claims, and this location was open. I figured it would be worthy investment to still invest and so I am proud to announce that I bought this Chili’s location in my hometown.”
Hocevar, in his post, was sharing a post made by a local radio station in Michigan (107.7 RKR), which claimed that with the local strip mall having just been purchased by Kroger, the Chili’s location could very well be in danger of getting the ax, as well. Jake Young, Communications and PR Manager for Chili’s, reached out the radio station to refute the claim on September 30.
The story could realistically end there… It’s not an insane line of thinking that a NASCAR Cup Series driver (an athlete competing in the top-level of American motorsports) could make an investment in a hands-off business venture, plus Carson Hocevar is sponsored by Chili’s, so it’s even more perfect.
If you continue to look through Hocevar’s other social media profiles, you won’t find any mention of this supposed Chili’s purchase, at least not on X (formerly Twitter). On Instagram, though, you will find a video of Hocevar talking about supposedly buying the restaurant… and that’s where things start to take a turn into meme territory.
“I bought a Chili’s,” Hocevar says to start the video. “The Chili’s near my house in Portage, Michigan, my hometown, was rumored, by a local radio station – wrongfully, by the way, but I didn’t know it at the time – was closing. The strip mall behind it was bought, which means the Chili’s in front of it might be vulnerable… it wasn’t, there was no basis to their claim, I don’t know why they did it.”
It's at this point in the video that things begin to fly off the rails as Hocevar begins talking about some of the "renovations" he wants to make to this specific Chili's location, and as they continue to get listed, they get even more crazy.
The list of renovations: A) Painting the outside of the store like the Ride The ‘Dente No. 77 Chevrolet, B) Sabrina Carpenter being “the receptionist” (greeter), C) The hardwood flooring being replaced by street play carpeting, D) The booths being loungeable to allow for naps, E) Private TV’s at every booth (so you don’t have to ask to change the channel), F) No waiters, you just put your money in the machine and your food comes through a chute, G) A ramp all the way around the store… to race go-karts on, and H) A slip-and-slide for seniors (ages 75 and up).
"Yeah, so I bought a Chili's until the first payment hits. So, you should go because people try and lie and you should never believe the internet, never believe Facebook ads."
So, folks, Carson Hocevar was not making a business investment or diversifying his portfolio, and he did not purchase a Chili’s, but instead, the 22-year-old driver took to the internet to teach us all a very valuable lesson: don’t believe everything that you see on the internet.