How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400
After three races "out west," the NASCAR Cup Series returns to the East Coast on Sunday and takes its talents to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the Straight Talk Wireless 400. The 1.5-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway is a favorite among drivers and fans alike,
Watching the Straight Talk Wireless 400
The sixth race of the NASCAR Cup Series season, the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway will air live on FS1 at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 23. The broadcast is also available on the Fox Sports App with a valid television provider subscription login.
Practice and qualifying for the Straight Talk Wireless 400 take place on Saturday, March 22. Practice begins at 1:05 p.m. ET, with qualifying at 2:10 p.m. ET.
Both practice and qualifying for the Straight Talk Wireless 400 will broadcast live on Prime Video. The service will also air five NASCAR Cup Series races in 2025, starting with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25.
Click here to join Prime and watch Prime Video coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025.
Broadcast Schedule from Homestead-Miami Speedway
All three of NASCAR's National Series will make the trip to Homestead, Florida this weekend.
The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races on Friday night, March 21 in the Baptist Health 200. Racing begins at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, with coverage on FOX.
Following NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying on Saturday, the NASCAR Xfinity Series Hard Rock Bet 300 takes the track at 4 p.m. ET.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series' race at Homestead-Miami Speedway will air on The CW Network. If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.
Friday, March 21
Time
Session
TV
3:35 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice
FS2
4:40 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying
FS2
8 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health 200
FOX
Saturday, March 22
Time
Session
TV
10:35 a.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice
CW App
11:40 a.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying
CW App
1:05 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Practice
Prime Video
2:10 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
Prime Video
4:00 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Hard Rock Bet 300
The CW Network
Sunday, March 23
Time
Session
TV
3:00 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400
FS1