How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400

Find out how to watch this Sunday's Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, and all of the NASCAR action this weekend in South Florida.

Zach Evans

Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

After three races "out west," the NASCAR Cup Series returns to the East Coast on Sunday and takes its talents to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the Straight Talk Wireless 400. The 1.5-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway is a favorite among drivers and fans alike,

Watching the Straight Talk Wireless 400

Alex Bowman (48) races ahead of Carson Hocevar (77) during the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The sixth race of the NASCAR Cup Series season, the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway will air live on FS1 at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 23. The broadcast is also available on the Fox Sports App with a valid television provider subscription login.

Practice and qualifying for the Straight Talk Wireless 400 take place on Saturday, March 22. Practice begins at 1:05 p.m. ET, with qualifying at 2:10 p.m. ET.

Both practice and qualifying for the Straight Talk Wireless 400 will broadcast live on Prime Video. The service will also air five NASCAR Cup Series races in 2025, starting with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25.

Broadcast Schedule from Homestead-Miami Speedway

Justin Allgaier (7) races during the Credit One NASCAR AMEX Credit Card 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

All three of NASCAR's National Series will make the trip to Homestead, Florida this weekend.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races on Friday night, March 21 in the Baptist Health 200. Racing begins at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, with coverage on FOX.

Following NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying on Saturday, the NASCAR Xfinity Series Hard Rock Bet 300 takes the track at 4 p.m. ET.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series' race at Homestead-Miami Speedway will air on The CW Network. If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.

Friday, March 21

Time

Session

TV

3:35 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice

FS2

4:40 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying

FS2

8 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health 200

FOX

Saturday, March 22

Time

Session

TV

10:35 a.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice

CW App

11:40 a.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying

CW App

1:05 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Practice

Prime Video

2:10 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

Prime Video

4:00 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Hard Rock Bet 300

The CW Network

Sunday, March 23

Time

Session

TV

3:00 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400

FS1

Zach Evans
ZACH EVANS

Zach Evans is the Managing Editor of RacingAmerica.com, with nearly a decade of experience in motorsports. He has been with Racing America since 2017.

