A lightning hold and a subsequent wet-weather band of showers in the area of EchoPark Speedway, located in Hampton, GA, forced NASCAR to cancel NASCAR Cup Series qualifying for Sunday's Autotrader 400 on Saturday morning.

As a result of the cancellation of the qualifying session, the 38-car NASCAR Cup Series field will have its starting lineup set by the NASCAR metric formula, which takes a weighted average of several on-track performance metrics including finishing position of the last race.

Tyler Reddick, who scored the victory in the season-opening Daytona 500 a weekend ago, will start Sunday's race at EchoPark Speedway from the pole position, as he had the best metric score (1.000) of anyone in the field.

Reddick will be joined on the front row by Joey Logano, a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., a superspeedway ace who finished second in last weekend's Daytona 500, will start from the third position in the No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet, and he'll be joined by Chase Elliott, a two-time Atlanta race winner and 2020 Cup Series champion, in Row 2.

Brad Keselowski, Zane Smith, Chris Buescher, Riley Herbst, Bubba Wallace, and Josh Berry will round out the top-10 starters for Sunday's Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway.

The Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway is scheduled for Sunday, February 22 and will be televised on FOX with television coverage to begin at 3:00 PM ET. The Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio broadcast of the event.

