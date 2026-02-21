Racing America Logo

Weather Cancels Cup Qualifying; Tyler Reddick to Start 1st

Inclement weather near EchoPark Speedway on Saturday morning forced the cancelation of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying for Sunday's Autotrader 400.
Tyler Reddick, who won last week's Daytona 500, has inherited the pole position for Sunday's Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway after weather canceled qualifying.
A lightning hold and a subsequent wet-weather band of showers in the area of EchoPark Speedway, located in Hampton, GA, forced NASCAR to cancel NASCAR Cup Series qualifying for Sunday's Autotrader 400 on Saturday morning.

As a result of the cancellation of the qualifying session, the 38-car NASCAR Cup Series field will have its starting lineup set by the NASCAR metric formula, which takes a weighted average of several on-track performance metrics including finishing position of the last race.

Tyler Reddick, who scored the victory in the season-opening Daytona 500 a weekend ago, will start Sunday's race at EchoPark Speedway from the pole position, as he had the best metric score (1.000) of anyone in the field.

Reddick will be joined on the front row by Joey Logano, a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., a superspeedway ace who finished second in last weekend's Daytona 500, will start from the third position in the No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet, and he'll be joined by Chase Elliott, a two-time Atlanta race winner and 2020 Cup Series champion, in Row 2.

Brad Keselowski, Zane Smith, Chris Buescher, Riley Herbst, Bubba Wallace, and Josh Berry will round out the top-10 starters for Sunday's Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway.

The Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway is scheduled for Sunday, February 22 and will be televised on FOX with television coverage to begin at 3:00 PM ET. The Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio broadcast of the event.

Autotrader 400 Starting Lineup

Pos

Car

Driver

Metric Score

1

45

Tyler Reddick

1.000

2

22

Joey Logano

2.700

3

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

2.900

4

9

Chase Elliott

3.700

5

6

Brad Keselowski

5.300

6

38

Zane Smith

5.400

7

17

Chris Buescher

7.000

8

35

Riley Herbst

8.900

9

23

Bubba Wallace

9.400

10

21

Josh Berry

10.200

11

4

Noah Gragson

12.500

12

7

Daniel Suarez

12.700

13

24

William Byron

13.800

14

8

Kyle Busch

14.700

15

77

Carson Hocevar

15.300

16

5

Kyle Larson

15.700

17

10

Ty Dillon

15.800

18

51

Cody Ware

18.200

19

16

AJ Allmendinger

19.900

20

71

Michael McDowell

20.500

21

1

Ross Chastain

20.900

22

12

Ryan Blaney

21.900

23

43

Erik Jones

22.200

24

42

John Hunter Nemechek

23.900

25

54

Ty Gibbs

23.900

26

60

Ryan Preece

24.700

27

41

Cole Custer

25.200

28

97

Shane van Gisbergen

29.700

29

11

Denny Hamlin

31.900

30

2

Austin Cindric

32.800

31

88

Connor Zilisch #

33.600

32

20

Christopher Bell

34.100

33

3

Austin Dillon

35.800

34

19

Chase Briscoe

36.600

35

34

Todd Gilliland

38.100

36

48

Alex Bowman

39.100

37

78*

BJ McLeod

40.700

38

44*

JJ Yeley (i)

41.900

