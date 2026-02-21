Weather Cancels Cup Qualifying; Tyler Reddick to Start 1st
A lightning hold and a subsequent wet-weather band of showers in the area of EchoPark Speedway, located in Hampton, GA, forced NASCAR to cancel NASCAR Cup Series qualifying for Sunday's Autotrader 400 on Saturday morning.
As a result of the cancellation of the qualifying session, the 38-car NASCAR Cup Series field will have its starting lineup set by the NASCAR metric formula, which takes a weighted average of several on-track performance metrics including finishing position of the last race.
Tyler Reddick, who scored the victory in the season-opening Daytona 500 a weekend ago, will start Sunday's race at EchoPark Speedway from the pole position, as he had the best metric score (1.000) of anyone in the field.
Reddick will be joined on the front row by Joey Logano, a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., a superspeedway ace who finished second in last weekend's Daytona 500, will start from the third position in the No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet, and he'll be joined by Chase Elliott, a two-time Atlanta race winner and 2020 Cup Series champion, in Row 2.
Brad Keselowski, Zane Smith, Chris Buescher, Riley Herbst, Bubba Wallace, and Josh Berry will round out the top-10 starters for Sunday's Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway.
The Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway is scheduled for Sunday, February 22 and will be televised on FOX with television coverage to begin at 3:00 PM ET. The Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio broadcast of the event.
Autotrader 400 Starting Lineup
Pos
Car
Driver
Metric Score
1
45
Tyler Reddick
1.000
2
22
Joey Logano
2.700
3
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
2.900
4
9
Chase Elliott
3.700
5
6
Brad Keselowski
5.300
6
38
Zane Smith
5.400
7
17
Chris Buescher
7.000
8
35
Riley Herbst
8.900
9
23
Bubba Wallace
9.400
10
21
Josh Berry
10.200
11
4
Noah Gragson
12.500
12
7
Daniel Suarez
12.700
13
24
William Byron
13.800
14
8
Kyle Busch
14.700
15
77
Carson Hocevar
15.300
16
5
Kyle Larson
15.700
17
10
Ty Dillon
15.800
18
51
Cody Ware
18.200
19
16
AJ Allmendinger
19.900
20
71
Michael McDowell
20.500
21
1
Ross Chastain
20.900
22
12
Ryan Blaney
21.900
23
43
Erik Jones
22.200
24
42
John Hunter Nemechek
23.900
25
54
Ty Gibbs
23.900
26
60
Ryan Preece
24.700
27
41
Cole Custer
25.200
28
97
Shane van Gisbergen
29.700
29
11
Denny Hamlin
31.900
30
2
Austin Cindric
32.800
31
88
Connor Zilisch #
33.600
32
20
Christopher Bell
34.100
33
3
Austin Dillon
35.800
34
19
Chase Briscoe
36.600
35
34
Todd Gilliland
38.100
36
48
Alex Bowman
39.100
37
78*
BJ McLeod
40.700
38
44*
JJ Yeley (i)
41.900
